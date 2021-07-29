BWW Exclusive: Megan Hilty & Kimiko Glenn Sing 'Fragile Things' on CENTAURWORLD!

Broadway stars Kimiko Glenn and Megan Hilty sing 'Fragile Things' in this exclusive clip from the first season of Centaurworld, coming tomorrow to Netflix!

Watch the clip below.

Centaurworld follows a war horse who is transported from her embattled world to a strange land inhabited by silly, singing centaurs of all species, shapes, and sizes. Desperate to return home, she befriends a group of these magical creatures and embarks on a journey that will test her more than any battle she's ever faced before.

The Broadway star-studded cast also includes Kimiko Glenn (Horse), Megan Hilty (Wammawink), Parvesh Cheena (Zulius), Josh Radnor (Durpleton), series creator Megan Nicole Dong (Glendale), and Chris Diamantopoulos (Ched).

Glenn played Dawn Pinket in the original Broadway production of Waitress (2016). Other theatre credits include: Love's Labour's Lost (2013, Delacorte Theatre); Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (La Jolla Playhouse, 2012); and Spring Awakening (National Tour, 2008-2010).

She is best known for her work as Brook Soso in the award-winning Netflix series "Orange is The New Black," as well as her recurring role on FX's "Married". She also made a cameo on Comedy Central's "Broad City" as the evil hipster store clerk at Beacon's Closet. Films include: Can You Keep a Secret? (2019); Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018); and Like Father (2018).

Megan Hilty is most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn, in NBC's musical drama "Smash." Most recently she starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie "Patsy & Loretta" earning a Critics Choice Award Nomination for her performance.

She received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of "Noises Off." She earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Featured Actress in a Play. Her television credits include recurring roles on "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce", "The Good Wife", "Braindead", and "Louie", among many others.