BWW Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Living Without You' from Her New Album- RELEASE ME 2

In just two weeks, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Release Me 2, a new collection of ten previously unreleased studio performances from the legendary Barbra Streisand. Click here to pre-order Release Me 2, available everywhere on Friday, August 6, 2021.

The first new Barbra Streisand album title since 2018's Walls, Release Me 2 is the eagerly-awaited second volume of Barbra Streisand rarities, a timely companion to her highly-successful 2012 Columbia/Legacy album Release Me, which entered the Billboard 200 at #7, making it her 32nd Top 10 and 7th consecutive Top 10 album at the time.

Included on the album is Barbra's heartrending interpretation of Randy Newman's "Living Without You"- one of four Newman compositions originally recorded in 1971 for Barbra's Stoney End album. Fine-tuned and polished for Release Me 2, "Living Without You" was produced & arranged by Walter Afanasieff & Barbra Streisand and recorded in 1971 and 2020; the original vocal was produced by Richard Perry. BroadwayWorld is excited to give you an exclusive first listen of the track below!