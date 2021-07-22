BWW Exclusive: Leslie Odom Jr. & Kathryn Hahn Sing About Owen & Paige's Proposal Story on CENTRAL PARK!

In a new, exclusive clip from Friday's episode of Central Park, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kathryn Hahn sing about the disaster that was their proposal story.

Watch the clip below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Hahn played Gloria in a 2008 Broadway production of Boeing-Boeing. She's best known for her recent, Emmy-nominated performance on WandaVision.

This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.

The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

New episodes air each Friday on Apple TV Plus.