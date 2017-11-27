#BetweenShows
BWW Exclusive: Katie Hangs Out #BetweenShows with COME FROM AWAY's De'Lon Grant!

Nov. 27, 2017  

Have you ever wondered what Broadway actors do between shows? Do they sleep? Do they even leave their dressing rooms? BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch is finding out on her new series, #BetweenShows!

Watch below to find out how Come From Away star De'lon Grant spends his downtime between matinee and evening performances at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre!

Grant is making his Broadway debut in Come From Away. National tours: Jersey Boys. Some regional credits include Invisible Man (Huntington Theatre/Studio Theatre), The Scottsboro Boys (SpeakEasy Stage), Douglass(Theatre Wit), Cymbeline (Actor's Shakespeare Project).

