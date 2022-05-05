BWW Exclusive: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings 'Ammonia' from Joe Iconis' ALBUM

Joe Iconis's mega-record Album is on the way and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen of the lead single "Ammonia" sung by Tony-nominee Heidi Blickenstaff!

Joe Iconis's Album will be released from Ghostlight Records on June 17 and is available for pre-order here.

The new single "Ammonia" - performed by Heidi Blickenstaff - is being released on Friday, May 6.

Ghostlight Records announced the new recording by musical theater virtuoso Joe Iconis, a sprawling new 44-track album, simply titled Album, due out on Friday, June 17. The album features over 70 members of Iconis' vast family of collaborators including Aaron Tveit, Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Danny Burstein, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman and many more. The album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, features music direction by Danielle Gimbal, and choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner.

There will be a Los Angeles album release concert at The Bourbon Room on Wednesday, June 22 (Tickets are HERE), in addition to concerts in New York at Feinstein's/54 Below from July 9-11 (Tickets are HERE). Pre-save or pre-order Album at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JoeIconisALBUMPR

Album hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its rogue's gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Sprawling in its scope and intimate in its subject matter, the songs are a showcase of Iconis's singular ability to find moments of drama in the seemingly mundane. Gentle acoustic love ballads sit next to indie-rock stadium shout-alongs on an album that is both sweetly nostalgic and explosively contemporary. Featuring never-before-heard songs as well as Iconis classics recorded for the first time, this is a rowdy, erudite, epic record made for a world on fire.

"Over the last thirteen years, the gang and I have performed hundreds of gigs in New York City and beyond. Those songs have existed in fan-filmed Youtube videos, live captures and... that's it. Until now," says Iconis. "It has long been a dream of mine to follow-up our debut album with one that felt impossibly huge and really captured the 'we're all in this together' vibe of an Iconis and Family live show.

"When the pandemic hit, I became obsessed with making a piece of art that connected as many human beings as possible. I wanted to connect the artists in the room with each other and then connect the art we made to the listeners. Out of necessity, 2021 saw many people making music in home studios. With all due respect, I wanted to do the opposite. Something that felt alive and gargantuan, and something that sounded like there was no way it could have ever been recorded in a bedroom. To make an album like this in Normal Times? Ambitious. To make an album like this in Pandemic Times? Insane."

Joe Iconis is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics' Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe's musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of Love in Hate Nation and Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash," with his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

Album:

01) Album - Joe Iconis

02) The Answer - Aaron Tveit

03) Ammonia - Heidi Blickenstaff

04) Archie's All-American - Andrew Barth Feldman

05) Lydia's Song - Lauren Marcus

06) The Protector - Jason SweetTooth Williams

07) Kevin - Andrew Rannells

08) Jeff - Jeremy Morse

09) 64 - Alan H. Green, George Salazar, José Restrepo

10) Play the Princess - Destinee Rea, L Morgan Lee

11) The Actress - Katrina Rose Dideriksen

12) The Song - Joe Iconis

13) All the Mistakes That He Made About the Girl - Joe Iconis

14) Yesterdays / I Can't Relate - Jason Tam, Jason Veasey

15) Building A Fort - Harrison Chad

16) Haddonfield, 15 Years Later (For Judith) - Jared Weiss

17) Sympathy for the Killer - Liz Lark Brown

18) Helen Sharp - Lorinda Lisitza

19) The Nurse and the Addict - Taylor Trensch

20) Out of Sight / Out of Mind - Krysta Rodriguez

21) The Saddest Girl in the World - Kerry Butler

22) Norman - Lance Rubin

23) (Run Away from You) - Jason SweetTooth Williams

24) The Prisoner's Christmas Song - Grace McLean

25) Right Place / Wrong Time - Eric William Morris, Katrina Rose Dideriksen

26) 52 - Danny Burstein

27) A Guy That I'd Kinda Be Into - Seth Eliser

28) Joey Is a Punk Rocker - Annie Golden

29) Social Worker - Nick Blaemire

30) I Was a Teenage Delinquent! - Lauren Marcus, Molly Hager

31) (Do) the Slide Whistle! - Jordan Stanley, Lance Rubin

32) Muthers R Speshel (Wen Yer Sad) - Lin-Manuel Miranda

33) My Best Friend's a Skeleton - George Salazar, Jeremy Morse

34) Velociraptor - Liz Lark Brown

35) Him Today, Gone Tomorrow - Shakina Nayfack

36) Starting to Forget - Badia Farha

37) Tightrope Walker / Mountain Climber / Me - Molly Hager

38) Flesh and Bone (The Robot's Song) - Jason SweetTooth Williams

39) Party Hat - Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris

40) Amphibian - Will Roland

41) It's All Good - Jason Tam, Nick Blaemire, Lance Rubin, Jason SweetTooth Williams

42) Find the Bastard - Eric William Morris

43) Last on Land - Jason SweetTooth Williams, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, MK Lawson, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse, Lance Rubin

44) Try Again - Joe Iconis