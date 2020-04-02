BWW Exclusive: Hear James Monroe Iglehart Sing on ELENA OF AVALOR

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of James Monroe Iglehart's guest appearance in the upcoming episode of "Elena of Avalor."

In the episode Iglehart plays Bronzino, a flashy wizard whom Gabe recruits to teach his guards magic, but learns that there are no shortcuts to success.

Watch an exclusive clip of Iglehart singing in the episode below!

The episode also features Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Ninea?'Nine") and Arturo Castro ("Broad City") who return as Antonia and Felipe, respectively.

This episode of Disney's Emmy Award-winning "Elena of Avalor" premieres Friday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m., ET/PT on Disney Junior and in the DisneyNOW app.

Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He then went on to star as a replacement for Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme, which was recently on Broadway.





Related Articles