BWW Exclusive: Get Fit in 15 with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix. Today we have a minimalist workout for some full-body functional strength!

Take 3-4 minutes for a quick warm-up to get prepared: Belly Lift Breathing for 60 seconds helps us set our intentions for the workout and reset our nervous system - it's like the calm before the storm. Then, the Spiderman Lunge with Rainbow Reach and Hip Lift helps you stretch your legs, hips, and shoulders, while the Wiggle Butt helps you warm-up your hips and find your inner thigh muscles to prepare for one of today's exercises. They include:

Breath Cycle Push-Up - The goal is to fully exhale in the plank position, and then do the push-up before inhaling. It may feel unnatural or uncomfortable at first, but it's beneficial for teaching you how to use your diaphragm as an essential part of your core muscles. This is fitness' version of breath support!

Textbook Chop with Shift - I learned this exercise from Dr. Michelle Boland (@dr.michelleboland) and you can think of it as the Wiggle Butt we did in the warm-up with more complex armography. A light load such as a textbook - when pulled down to the hip as fast as possible - helps train your core and hips to pull you into stance and stabilize you there.

Front Foot Elevated Split Squat - Split Squats are my "desert island" lower body exercise, and slightly elevating the front foot with the textbook that you chopped helps you load the front hip even more. Maintain your core alignment by reaching as far forward with your arms and shoulder blades as possible, to help shift your ribs back over your pelvis. Maintain your hip tuck as you descend to light up all of muscles the from the shoulders down!

Our goal is to move mindfully and make each rep as precise as possible - aim for 8-10 reps per exercise, and remember that we're focusing on quality over quantity. 2-5 rounds should take between 15-30 minutes and give you a great chance to strengthen your muscles and build mind|body connection.

Bonus tip: If you've been doing home workouts that are longer than this - and if you are, good for you - you can use this as at the end of your warm-up to help establish that mind|body connection and movement quality before moving on to the parts of the workout where you're more focused on quantity of reps!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

