BWW Exclusive: French Woods to Partner with Musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for Concert with Andrea Burns, Caesar Samayoa, Campers

French Woods is bringing a new exciting opportunity to campers this summer.

Side By Side with the New York Pops 2018

Anrdea Burns and conductor Steven Reineke

French Woods Festival of The Performing Arts Summer Camp founded by Ron Schaefer in 1970, is planning a summer-long jubilee celebration in commemoration of its founding 50 years ago.

In June French Woods will enjoy its inaugural collaboration with the esteemed Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. French Woods Orchestra staff and campers along with Maestro Douglas Droste, Director of Orchestras at Ball State University and Conductor of the Music For All Summer Symposium Youth Orchestra and prominent Broadway French Woods Alumni Andrea Burns and Caesar Samayoa will perform in a Side-By-Side concert with members of the Grammy winning Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, members of the Pittsburgh Symphony will offer a variety of master classes to teach and inspire French Woods Festival campers studying music that will then culminate in a joint concert.

In July French Woods welcomes back Composer, Conductor and Musical Arranger, Michael " Koz" Kosarin whose many credits include Disney films Hercules, Enchanted, the 2017 adaptation of Beauty and the Beast and Broadway musicals The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Aladdin. French Woods oldest campers will be rehearsing and then performing Beauty and the Beast and "Koz" will be on-site lending his talent and expertise.

Then in August French Woods showcases their continuing partnership with the New York Pops and Broadway. French Woods Festival will host members of the NY Pops who will teach multiple master classes with the highlight being their 5th annual Side by Side concert with four-time returning Maestro Steven Reineke, Broadway singers and actors and select French Woods campers.

Throughout the course of the summer, French Woods campers from the age of seven to seventeen will perform in more than eighty musical and drama productions in five theaters on their campus located in the Western Catskill Mountains of New York. Additionally, French Woods will premiere a new musical, The Alien Logs of Super Jewels, by longtime French Woods camper and staffer, Josh Freilich, whose orchestrations have been played by The Boston Pops, New York Pops and Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Still a family-owned and run camp, many more special events are scheduled this historic summer including a Patriotic Pops concert, Concerto Night and several theatrical premiers.

http://frenchwoods.com for further information.





