BWW Exclusive: First Look At FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES Documentary

Aug. 12, 2019  

The new documentary about the landmark Broadway musical FIDDLER ON THE ROOF comes to movie theaters next Friday, August 23. BWW has an exclusive first look at clips from the film! Get a peek at the new documentary below!

FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES is the origin story behind one of Broadway's most beloved musicals, and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when "tradition" was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving. The film follows Fiddler's place and relevance in our world over more than half a century.

Directed by Max Lewkowicz and written by Max Lewkowicz & Valerie Thomas, FIDDLER: A MIRACLE OF MIRACLES features interviews with Lyricist Sheldon Harnick, composer Jerry Bock, book writer Joseph Stein, producer Hal Prince, Fran Lebowitz, original Broadway cast member Austin Pendleton, Broadway figures Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Grey, Chaim Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Danny Burstein, Steven Skybell, Jessica Hecht, Ted Chapin, Adam Kantor, Josh Mostel (Zero Mostel's Son), Bartlett Sher, Ted Sperling, Alexandra Silber, Melanie Moore and Michael Bernardi (Herschel Bernardi's son).

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



