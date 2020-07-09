BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- Rocking, Nods, and Turns!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons to show you the Rocking, Nods, and Turns. Introduced at the Clubhouse by @iamcoachfury, this is a great way to get some gentle movement through your spine, hips, and shoulders. The movements promote blood flow in your muscles as you move, as well as synovial fluid which lubricates your joints.

Rocking is a great way to loosen up the muscles of your hips and shoulders, and practice keeping your ribs and pelvis "attached" with your abs at the same time.

For nods and turns, the goal is to practice them with your mouth closed and teeth touching so that you can stretch the muscles at the front of your neck that don't do much when we're staring at our screens all day. If you're battling any tension in your neck, traps, or shoulders, these three moves may be your best friends!

Done for 30-60 seconds each can be great to include in your pre-workout warm-up, or as a tasty movement snack in the middle of the day as you get up and move around between work sessions!

For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

Related Articles