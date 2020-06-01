BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams with Special Guest Billy Stritch!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this very special QuaranStreams, Ben and Daniel talk to Grammy-winning composer, musical director, and performer Billy Stritch about Liza Minnelli's 1992 concert at Radio City Music Hall, for which he arranged the music. Billy tells stories from his years of working with Liza, from their first meeting in 1991 to their decades of collaboration on projects such as "Minnelli on Minnelli: Live at the Palace," and "Liza's at the Palace." Billy has worked with many other showbiz legends such as Christine Ebersole, Marilyn Maye, and Linda Lavin. Tune in to "Billy's Place" every Thursday at 8 PM on Facebook Live to hear Billy sing songs and tell stories from his apartment in New York City.

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.

