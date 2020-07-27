BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with THE FIRST WIVES CLUB!

Don't tell them what to say! Today's episode is all about the cult-classic film.

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk about the 1996 hit movie "The First Wives Club." In addition to their in-depth analysis of the comedic talents of Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton, they also discuss Eileen Heckart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stockard Channing, Elizabeth Berkley, Timothy Olyphant, Victor Garber, Bronson Pinchot, Dan Hedaya, Lea Delaria, Debra Monk, J.K. Simmons, Kate Burton, Marc Shaiman, and Maggie Smith. Ben and Daniel also share personal stories of when they discovered the film and how it's stayed with them since.

