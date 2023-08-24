BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical THE NEW PEGGY

Hear an exclusive new track from The New Peggy: Studio Cast Recording featuring Ann Harada, Deb Radloff and Devil Ilaw performing the song “Closer, Higher, Thicker”. Get a first listen below!

The new cast album of the original musical – will be available on all digital and streaming platforms on Friday, August 25.

The New Peggy features book and lyrics by Drew Larimore (Smithtown, Out of Iceland) and music and lyrics by Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (Music Director, Broadway's Here Lies Love). Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Pacific Overtures) takes on the title role, with a cast that includes Daniel Marcus (Urinetown, Adding Machine), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), Deb Radloff, and Rachel Hardin. Stream or download the album at thenewpeggy.hearnow.com

The New Peggy chronicles a very ordinary secretary named Peggy who has been stuck at her desk for the past 25 years, pining after her very ordinary boss. Then a manila envelope arrives at work on a Monday morning to disastrous news that turns her world upside down. Hilarious, quirky and rare, this new musical spans high highs and murderous lows.

“The New Peggy muddies the waters of offbeat, heartfelt and at times starkly tragic musical comedy,” says co-creator Drew Larimore. “It chronicles a seemingly typical Monday morning that goes from mundane to vengeful like a runaway train. Now is an ample time to release this studio cast album recording with Ann Harada aptly as the title role as we strive to find a home to premiere this uniquely original and powerful show.”

“The score for The New Peggy,” continues co-creator J. Oconer Navarro, “reflects the multiverse of Peggy's own fantastical mind, ranging from gospel and musical theatre pop to Rachmaninoff and film noir. Soaring melodies complement complex harmonic environments and pulsing grooves to create a romantic, zany, and swirling world whose jagged-edged pieces somehow form an incongruent yet complete work that tickles, disturbs, and satisfies.”

The show was developed with New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series, featured at The Green Room 42 in concert, and presented by the Micro Musical Theatre Show on Apple Podcasts.

DREW LARIMORE is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter who has been produced in the U.S. and internationally. His work has been highlighted in The New Yorker, The New York Times, and beyond. His play, Smithtown – starring Michael Urie, Constance Shulman, Ann Harada, and Colby Lewis – was adapted for the screen and premiered digitally in 2021 through The Studios of Key West. Drew made his Off-Broadway debut with Out of Iceland, which starred Lea DeLaria, at Walker Space in 2012. His play, The Anniversary, is published in a recent Vintage Press anthology of new work. The Cannibals of McGower County was developed with Asolo Repertory and featured in Denizen Theatre. He has been a semi-finalist at the O'Neill Theatre Conference, The Lark Playwrights' Week, the Heidman Award, P73 Playwriting Fellowship, and a writing residency at Hawthornden Castle in Scotland. Drew wrote and cocreated the six-part original scripted series, “Janice Gunter Ghost Hunter,” which is available for streaming on Roku's Whohaha. He has also had work produced through The Marsh in San Francisco. Additional writing residencies include Djerassi, Key West Literary Seminar, Studios of Key West, and Telluride Playwright's Festival.

J. OCONER NAVARRO is an award-winning writer, music director, pianist, and educator based in New York City. A recipient of the American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant and an alumnus of the Composer-Librettist Studio at New Dramatists, his works include Awakening (lyrics by Joel B. New, book & additional lyrics by Jennifer Stafford), Breathe (co-conceived with Orlando Pabotoy, words by A. Rey Pamatmat, Ralph B. Peña, Isabella Dawis, & Ren Dara Santiago) which honors Filipino frontline healthcare workers, and is currently penning Death of the Pastores (with Laura Dadap, based on a concept by influential Filipino folk guitarist Michael Dadap). J. is head of Music and Vocal Performance at the New Studio on Broadway at NYU-Tisch Department of Drama and composer-in-residence at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle NYC. This fall, he will be featured in the Playbill Songwriter Series and returns to 54 Below (October 9) for a return engagement of his work featuring members of the Broadway company of Here Lies Love, where J. currently serves as Music Director.

“The New Peggy” – Track List

1) If It Wasn't for Me – Ann Harada

2) I Coulda – Ann Harada

3) Closer / Higher / Thicker – Ann Harada, Deb Radloff, and Devin Ilaw

4) Gone – Ann Harada, Devin Ilaw, Deb Radloff, Rachel Hardin, and Daniel Marcus

5) Goat Song – Ann Harada

6) Now or Never – Ann Harada, Deb Radloff, and Devin Ilaw

7) The Perfect Cup – Rachel Hardin, Ann Harada, Deb Radloff, and Devin Ilaw

8) The New Peggy – Ann Harada, Deb Radloff, and Devin Ilaw

9) This Morning – Daniel Marcus

10) Clocking Out – Ann Harada and Daniel Marcus

11) Finale – Ann Harada