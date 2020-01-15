BWW Contest: Win Merchandise From BroadwayCon 2020!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win merchandise from this year's BroadwayCon! The winner will one BroadwayCon beanie from the convention's marketplace. The contest will run now through January 20th, at 11:59PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

BroadwayCon celebrates its fifth year in 2020, returning to the New York Hilton Midtown on Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26. BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. Join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

In addition, BroadwayCon Industry Day, curated by Situation, will return for its third year on January 24, 2020. Tickets for BroadwayCon Industry Day include access to all Industry Day and BroadwayCon programming on Friday, January 24.





