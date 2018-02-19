BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to A BRONX TALE on Broadway!

BroadwayWorld is giving you and a friend a chance to win tickets to A BRONX TALE on Broadway! Enter the contest below!

Transportation and lodging are not included. Winner will be able to attend the production on a date to be agreed upon between March 27, 2018 and May 31, 2018 for any Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance. This offer is subject to availability and certain blackout dates may apply.





Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, and choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo. The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.





