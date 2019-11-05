BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About University of Oklahoma in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at University of Oklahoma's Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Prospective students must submit a pre-screen audition. The entire Musical Theatre faculty review these and we then invite a select number to in-person callbacks on campus and at Unified Auditions.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Show your strengths and perform material that you love. Be flexible in your performance. We want to work with you in the room - a resourceful actor who can collaborate, will be impressive.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Adrianna Hicks (Six), Ez Menas (Anybody's in Spielberg's West Side Story, Jagged Little Pill), Barry Busby (Tootsie), Daryl Tofa (Mean Girls), Sarah Quinn Taylor (My Fair Lady), Chris Rice (Pretty Woman), Jermard Richardson (Book of Mormon), Kristin Beth Williams (Hello, Dolly!), Eloise Kropp (Spielberg's West Side Story, Cats, On The Town, Dames at Sea), Dorcas Leung & Andy Tofa (Hamilton), Cory Lingner (An American in Paris, On the Town, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), C.K. Edwards & Kelly Methven (Frozen Tour), Brooke Lacy (Summer - tour)

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

On stage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

With three musicals per season, plus a variety of new works and cabaret performances, students get many performance opportunities at OUMT. Inn addition, students work professionally in summer stock, and many secure shows during the year with professional companies in the area. Many faculty work professionally year-round, often hiring and working alongside our students.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

We're able to bring in major creative leaders in the industry, top teachers, guest directors, and casting directors and agents to offer master classes throughout the year. We also offer something we call NY Industry Week.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Because our faculty are all theatre professionals with long careers as union actors, directors, choreographers and Musical Directors - who continue to work, were uniquely qualified to keep an eye on our curriculum and refine as needed.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We are a SCHOOL of Musical Theatre within the College of Fine Arts at the University of Oklahoma. We're not placed within a theatre or music department. This unique status gives us great autonomy and freedom to serve our students educational needs. We have nine full-time faculty in the School and cap the entire program at 50 - giving us an unheard of 5 to 1 student to faculty ratio. We're fortunate to offer conservatory-style training within a flagship State University setting. Academic rigor is important to our majors along with getting a full-university experience. OU offers championship sports, Greek life, many top-rated programs within an awesome college-town setting. We're a suburb of Oklahoma City which offers a professional ballet company, several equity theatre, the OKC Philharmonic and a Broadway touring house.

Be sure to apply to University of Oklahoma's Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre here: http://www.ou.edu/finearts/musicaltheatre





