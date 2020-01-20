BWW Camp Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Camp Broadway in 2020

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE

With the new year officially here, we're looking ahead to this coming summer and getting an in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious summer theatre camps! We're chatting with the camps' faculty to find out about everything from the day-to-day life of campers to the variety of activities they get to experience. Today we're looking at Camp Broadways's summer programs and hearing all about being the little league of Broadway and more. Find out all of their answers below!

Camp Broadway is the original destination for theater-loving kids interested in learning about Broadway and what it means to be a creative, collaborative and contributing professional on stage and off. Camp Broadway's mantra is Develop Your Character. Character isn't just the role one plays on stage. By their final bow, a Mainstage camper has gained confidence, honed their craft and learned that teamwork, respect for others and personal responsibility builds Good Character and a great performer in life.

What is the day-to-day life like for campers who attend?

Camp Broadway provides a day camp experiences for participants to learn what it is like to rehearse and put on a professional production. Programs vary from 1 to 5 days and take place in a Broadway rehearsal studio with singing, acting and dancing rehearsals as well as costumes fittings culminating in a performance at the end of each program in a professional setting.

What makes your camp experience unique from others offering similar programs?

Camp Broadway is Broadways original theater camp that strives to be the little league of Broadway with zero degrees of separation from students to A real BROADWAY experience.

Is there an audition to attend? If so, what does it require?

Most programs are open enrollment, though we do have the Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble that has an online audition component dependent on the performance deliverable.

What is the age range of the campers who attend?

6 to 17

How many campers attend each summer?

Our Mainstage program in NYC has 100 participants, and Shinings Start has 25.

What skills do you teach campers while they're there?

All theatrical skills from costuming to singing and dancing as well as general team building and transferable skills.

What kinds of activities are students able to take part in, both theatre and non-theatre related?

Singing, Dancing, Acting classes, seeing a Broadway show, what it is like to be in a professional rehearsal and rehearsal space, etc.

What do you hope that campers take away from their time at your camp?

A love and appreciation for Broadway and theater as a whole as well as the skills they need to decide if they would like to pursue theater professionally as a career.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your camp?

Camp Broadway can become a way of life. Our campers and their families become a part of our family. Camp Broadway is build with love and authenticity. Speaking to some of our families can show you just that!

Be sure to apply to Camp Broadway here: https://campbroadway.com/





