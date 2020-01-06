BWW Camp Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Broadway Artists Alliance in 2020

With the new year officially here, we're looking ahead to this coming summer and getting an in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious summer theatre camps! We're chatting with the camps' faculty to find out about everything from the day-to-day life of campers to the variety of activities they get to experience. Today we're looking at Broadway Artists Alliance's summer intensives and hearing all about its variety of electives, private coaching, and more. Find out all of their answers below!

Broadway Artists Alliance was founded with the goal of providing professional level training to talented young musical theatre performers. Located in the heart of New York City's theatre district, BAA is uniquely situated to offer classes taught by TONY Award winners, Broadway performers and NYC's top casting directors, agents, coaches and choreographers. Under the guidance of their incredible faculty, BAA students explore their creative talents, develop their performance technique and build confidence in a challenging yet supportive environment.

What is the day-to-day life like for campers who attend?

BAA offers four summer intensives, which are perfect for students who already have a strong technical foundation and who want to expand and refine their skills. You will attend advanced Master Classes in your Major (Voice, Acting or Dance) and you will also choose from more than 30 electives per intensive to develop your "triple threat" talents! Prior to your arrival, you will work with a BAA Student Advisor who specializes in your Major and who will assist you with your preparations. As an intensive student, you will receive a private coaching in your Major, you will attend a Broadway show of your choice, and you will participate a special Master Class taught by a TONY Award winning guest! Each session culminates in a showcase for New York's top casting directors, agents, and managers where students will have the chance to perform a solo piece, and as part of a group number!

What makes your camp experience unique from others offering similar programs?

BAA has really found the perfect balance between providing students with a fun, exciting environment to meet new friends and the chance to build professional skills and relationships within the industry. We offer extensive training for students to delve deeply into one area of focus while also cultivating their triple threat skills across disciplines. In addition, there are very few programs where students are able to cultivate such valuable relationships with industry members who actively create the work these students are training and yearning to be a part of.

Is there an audition to attend? If so, what does it require?

Yes! All of our auditions are audition-based. We hold a live audition tour across the country every year, and also accept video auditions year round. At all of our live auditions, students will participate in a dance call with varying levels of combinations they can choose to learn. Depending on what Major they would like to be considered for, students will prepare two contrasting 16-32 bar cuts of Musical Theatre songs (Voice Major), and two contrasting, 1 minute monologues. If they would like to be considered for the Dance major, students will need to learn the advanced combination during the dance call. Students can audition for more than one, or all Majors, and our audition staff will accept them to the major(s) they feel they will succeed in most!

What is the age range of the campers who attend?

8-21. We also offer an Adult Professional Program for ages 18+.

How many campers attend each summer?

Varies!

What skills do you teach campers while they're there?

Students get the chance to harness their "triple threat skills" in Voice, Acting, and Dance. Students also get the chance to explore other specific skills in their elective classes like stage combat, acting for the camera, audition technique, and more!

What kinds of activities are students able to take part in, both theatre and non-theatre related?

Students have the chance to attend a Broadway show and a talkback with the cast, participate in a Q&A session with a Tony Award winning surprise guest, work on rehearsals for their age group's musical number for the final showcase, and more!

What do you hope that campers take away from their time at your camp?

The importance of being kind in this world and cultivating a professional work ethic. We are thrilled that so many students stay in touch with their peers and BAA advisors throughout the year, and that they really do create a network of friends all around the country who share their passion for the arts. We make sure that every student leaves our program with the confidence that they have a unique voice to add to this business, and a community they know will support them wherever they go!

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your camp?

Broadway Artists Alliance provides professional training for promising young musical theatre performers- right in the heart of New York City! Participants study voice, acting, and dance with TONY Award winners and current Broadway performers, as well as NYC's top musical theater casting directors, agents, managers, directors, choreographers, and coaches. Our audition only summer intensive program assembles like-minded, highly talented child and teen performers from across the country to study with the very best of Broadway! BAA specializes in Summer Intensives, Year Round Workshops, One Day Master Classes, Weekly Classes, Private Coachings, and College Audition Planning for promising young performers ages 8-21. Our expert staff challenges each student to develop his or her "Triple Threat" performance skills, while learning about the business of Broadway and making connections with top industry professionals. Our Musical Theatre Intensives provide highly specialized triple threat training that delve far beyond a typical performing arts summer camp experience. Experience the best of Broadway! Study with the masters!

Be sure to apply to Broadway Artists Alliance's summer intensives here: https://www.broadwayartistsalliance.org/programs/summer-intensives/





