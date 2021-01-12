BWW Blog: What TikTok Musical Will Gen Z Create Next?

The original musical created by TikTokers, Ratatouille, premiered as a virtual benefit concert on January 1, 2021, and was hosted by TodayTix. Musical theatre fans from all over the country raised over $2,000,000 for the Actors Fund in donations prior to the highly-anticipated live-stream event. The musical, based on the 2007 Pixar film of the same name, featured an all-star cast including Broadway actors Tituss Burgess, Kevin Chamberlain, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, Mary Testa, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert, Priscilla Lopez, André De Shields, and more. The benefit concert included songs from the movie in addition to new pieces composed especially for the virtual event including "Anyone Can Cook," "Remember My Name," "Rat's Way of Life," "Ratatouille," and many more.

After the incredibly successful first-ever TikTok musical, I have begun to wonder, what's next for us? I have no doubt that this is the first of numerous TikTok musical creations, as the pandemic has allowed many artists to brainstorm and create while in isolation, barred from performing. After scouring TikTok, here are the new musical ideas that fans are trying to create.

1. The Incredibles

After the release of the sequel to one of Pixar's most popular films, the Incredibles, in 2018, fans on TikTok have called for a musical adaptation of the animated superhero family series. The movie series follows Mr. Incredible, his wife Elastigirl, and their three kids, Violet, Dash, and baby Jack-Jack (along with their other superhero comrades) in their quest to defeat villains and save the world from evil. TikTok user @emilyhsiang has already written songs for Violet and Mr. Incredible!

2. The First Wives Club

TikTok users have also called for a musical adaptation of the classic feminist film, The First Wives Club (1996) which stars Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Smith, and more. This romantic comedy follows three women who band together to get revenge against their ex-husbands and empower women everywhere. User @michaelglatzmaier took to the short-video content creating app to express his desire to create this new musical based on this iconic movie.

3. Avatar

Gen-Zers have also talked about adapting the iconic Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender into a musical. The TV show, which is available to stream on Netflix, premiered during the early 2000s and follows Katara, Sokka, and Aang, as they attempt to save the world from the Fire Nation and master the four elements: air, earth, fire, and water. @hrt365 has taken to TikTok to show his choreography ideas for the musical.

4. Bridgerton

Yes, you read that correctly, Bridgerton might become a MUSICAL! TikTok users are also hoping to adapt the popular Netflix show Bridgerton into a musical. The TV show, based on the book series by Julia Quinn, stars Julie Andrews, Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, and more and follows the Bridgerton family. Set in Regency England, the show documents the exciting and nerve-wracking social season, as young women try to find their future husbands. TikTok user @abigalbarlowww has already written two songs for the protagonist Daphne for the musical adaptation.

I don't know about you, but I would go to see any of these innovative and exciting musicals. I can't wait until this pandemic is over, and we can all convene in the theatre once again to sing, dance, act, and watch musicals live and on stage.