BWW Blog: The Best Theatrical/Musical Content On Streaming Services

As we all know, Broadway is going to remain closed through May 2021. Theatre is a huge part of my life, so to see New York City (hopefully my future home) stripped of it genuinely broke my heart. It has been a really long time since I have been to a Broadway or local theatrical production, and since I can't travel to New York or go to movie theaters, I have been frequently turning to streaming services as my entertainment. Even though a recorded production can never truly match the energy of a live one, I can promise you that there are enough movie musicals, movies about musicals, and recorded productions on streaming services to quench your Broadway thirst for just a little longer. I am here with my first BWW Blog Post to share with you all the best theatrical/musical content available right at your fingertips!

NETFLIX:

Les Misérables (2012)

West Side Story (1961)

Ben Platt: Life From Radio City Music Hall

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Burlesque

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Fiddler On The Roof

Soundtrack

Jersey Boys (2014)

Disney Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Glee

Julie and the Phantoms (2020)

Bo Burnham: What

Emo The Musical

The Boys In The Band

Oh, Hello On Broadway

Shrek The Musical

Hollywood

The Get Down

The Producers (2005)

The Politician

The Addams Family (1991)

American Son (2019)

Barbara: The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened

John Leguizamo's Latin History For Morons

AMAZON PRIME:

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (2013) Hello Again

Guys and Dolls (1955)

King Lear (2018)

Funny Girl (1968)

Grease (1978)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Heathers

The One I Wrote For You

Smash

Into The Woods (2014) / Rent $3.99

Hairspray (2007) / Rent $3.99

Kiss Me Kate (1953) / Rent $2.99

The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! / Buy $9.99

The Greatest Showman / Rent $3.99

A Star Is Born (2018) Rent $3.99

Mamma Mia! The Movie / Rent $1.99

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again / $3.99

42nd Street (1933) / Rent &2.99

Pitch Perfect 1&2&3 / Rent $3.99

Annie (1982) / Rent $3.99

Enchanted / Rent $3.99

Dreamgirls (2006) / Rent $3.99

On the Town (1949) / Rent $1.99

An American In Paris (1951) / Rent $2.99

Bye Bye Birdie (1963) / Rent $3.99

Rent (2005) / Rent $3.99

The Phantom of the Opera (2004) / Rent $3.99

BROADWAY HD:

Kinky Boots (2019)

Billy Elliot (2014)

The Music Man (1962)

She Loves Me (2016)

The King and I (2018)

Falsettos (2017)

Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary

Pippin (1981)

Fame: the Musical (2020)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2000)

Oklahoma! (1999)

The Phantom of the Opera (2001)

Gypsy (1993)

Memphis (2014)

DISNEY +

HSMTMTS

High School Musical 1&2&3

Newsies (2017)

The Sound of Music (2015)

Rocketman

HULU:

Fosse/Verdon (2019)

HBO MAX:

Moulin Rouge (2001)

School of Rock (2003)

YOUTUBE:

The Last Five Years / Free

Under A Cardboard Sea / Free

Timpson The Musical / Free

The Midnight Gang (2017) / Free

Myth: Live at the Other Place (2018) / Free

21 Chump Street / Free

