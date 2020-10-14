BWW Blog: The Best Theatrical/Musical Content On Streaming Services
I have been frequently turning to streaming services as my entertainment.
As we all know, Broadway is going to remain closed through May 2021. Theatre is a huge part of my life, so to see New York City (hopefully my future home) stripped of it genuinely broke my heart. It has been a really long time since I have been to a Broadway or local theatrical production, and since I can't travel to New York or go to movie theaters, I have been frequently turning to streaming services as my entertainment. Even though a recorded production can never truly match the energy of a live one, I can promise you that there are enough movie musicals, movies about musicals, and recorded productions on streaming services to quench your Broadway thirst for just a little longer. I am here with my first BWW Blog Post to share with you all the best theatrical/musical content available right at your fingertips!
(Hold "command" then "F" on your computer and type in one of the following streaming services you use: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Broadway HD, Disney +, Hulu, HBO Max, Youtube)
NETFLIX:
Les Misérables (2012)
West Side Story (1961)
Ben Platt: Life From Radio City Music Hall
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Burlesque
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Fiddler On The Roof
Soundtrack
Jersey Boys (2014)
Disney Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Glee
Julie and the Phantoms (2020)
Bo Burnham: What
Emo The Musical
The Boys In The Band
Oh, Hello On Broadway
Shrek The Musical
Hollywood
The Get Down
The Producers (2005)
The Politician
The Addams Family (1991)
American Son (2019)
Barbara: The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
John Leguizamo's Latin History For Morons
AMAZON PRIME:
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel (2013) Hello Again
Guys and Dolls (1955)
King Lear (2018)
Funny Girl (1968)
Grease (1978)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Heathers
The One I Wrote For You
Smash
Into The Woods (2014) / Rent $3.99
Hairspray (2007) / Rent $3.99
Kiss Me Kate (1953) / Rent $2.99
The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! / Buy $9.99
The Greatest Showman / Rent $3.99
A Star Is Born (2018) Rent $3.99
Mamma Mia! The Movie / Rent $1.99
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again / $3.99
42nd Street (1933) / Rent &2.99
Pitch Perfect 1&2&3 / Rent $3.99
Annie (1982) / Rent $3.99
Enchanted / Rent $3.99
Dreamgirls (2006) / Rent $3.99
On the Town (1949) / Rent $1.99
An American In Paris (1951) / Rent $2.99
Bye Bye Birdie (1963) / Rent $3.99
Rent (2005) / Rent $3.99
The Phantom of the Opera (2004) / Rent $3.99
BROADWAY HD:
Kinky Boots (2019)
Billy Elliot (2014)
The Music Man (1962)
She Loves Me (2016)
The King and I (2018)
Falsettos (2017)
Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary
Pippin (1981)
Fame: the Musical (2020)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2000)
Oklahoma! (1999)
The Phantom of the Opera (2001)
Gypsy (1993)
Memphis (2014)
DISNEY +
HSMTMTS
High School Musical 1&2&3
Newsies (2017)
The Sound of Music (2015)
Rocketman
HULU:
Fosse/Verdon (2019)
HBO MAX:
Moulin Rouge (2001)
School of Rock (2003)
YOUTUBE:
The Last Five Years / Free
Under A Cardboard Sea / Free
Timpson The Musical / Free
The Midnight Gang (2017) / Free
Myth: Live at the Other Place (2018) / Free
21 Chump Street / Free