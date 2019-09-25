BWW Blog: Find Your Grail

This past weekend I had the pleasure of seeing a production of Spamalot at the University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) Center for the Arts and it inspired me to discuss not only the importance of seeing theatre but also how there is so much theatre that is around you that you haven't yet discovered. The production of Spamalot was hilarious and I had such a great time. This was my first time at this theatre, and it is about an hour and a half from Savannah. I was thrilled to learn there was another avenue to see more theatre that wasn't too far from where I lived.

Most people believe that the only way they can see great theatre is by going to New York and seeing a show on Broadway but that isn't the case. Not only does New York also have Off-Broadway, Off-Off-Broadway, and community theater shows to explore but there are also national tours of different Broadway shows yearly and there's bound to be a community theater near where you live or a high school that puts on productions. At SCAD, we put on plays and a winter musical every year. In Savannah, we have the Savannah Theatre, which is located downtown and puts on different musicals, karaoke-style events, and even Christmas shows. Even the Broadway show that changed my life and even made me want to be involved with theatre, Hairspray, was performed on a cruise ship!

This was my first time visiting the USCB Center for the Arts and I'm very happy that I did. The shows you see may not be as flashy or as exquisite as the ones you see on Broadway, but they are full of so much heart and joy. The cast of Spamalot were all so kind and you could see in their eyes that they were doing what they loved and that was sharing theatre with people and I couldn't thank them more for what they are doing for the community. The more support they get the more productions they can put on and the more joy they can spread which can possibly inspire someone else to get involved.

While New York City is my favorite place in the world and I love Broadway more than anything, there are so many other ways you can experience theatre if you can't afford to make it to Broadway or you want more theatre in your life. Check out what events you have available around your area and if you see something that sounds interesting give it a shot. If it wasn't something you enjoyed, it was only for a few hours of your time and you got to support lovely people that put a lot of hard work into putting on a show for people's enjoyment.

This weekend also taught me that I should venture out to other venues for theatre if I notice something that would interest me because you never know what hidden gem may be out there. If you love theatre or what to learn more about the craft don't turn your nose up at those community theatres and high school productions because they may just surprise you. Some of the most talented and kindest people I've ever witnessed perform were at local theatres. Seeing theatre, in whatever capacity, is a joy. There is so much that goes into a single performance, no matter what the venue is or who the actors are and I'm so lucky that I live in a city where there is even an ounce of theatre available.

My advice is to go see the productions that are available to you in your city because getting to see theatre is a wonderful experience no matter where you are. Seeing theatre can also not only give you a new perspective on the art form but also helps those who want to learn more about it. Getting to experience different plays and musicals seems to enrich your life so much more. I know they certainly have done so for me. My hope is that one of these productions you get to see in your city changes you in the way it has changed me, but you'll never know if you don't go and find out for yourselves. Listen to the Lady of the Lake sing "Find Your Grail" in Spamalot and go out and find your own grail.





Related Articles