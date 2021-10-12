BWW Blog: Bea's NYCC Speed Interviews - RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Jackie Cox on JACKIEVISION

Jackie Cox as Agatha Harkness.

(Photo courtesy of Jackie Cox.)

Welcome to Bea's NYCC Speed Interview Series! As I attended New York Comic Con 2021 (October 7-10, 2021), I did a series of short interviews with influential creators. For issue #6, here's a speed interview with Jackie Cox, best known for placing 5th in the 12th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. They spoke to me about their solo show, JackieVision: The Tour. The show will be playing in New York City on October 20th, October 21st, and November 1st. Jackie recently sang "Agatha All Along" (WandaVision) as Agatha Harkness in Disney+'s "This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular".

BM: Tell me about your show!

JC: JackieVision is finally coming back to New York City! I have been touring this show for the last few months all over the country and Dominican Republic, and I'm finally bringing it home to New York City. It's my first cabaret show here in New York since 2019. New York cabaret is where I started. Being part of the Off-Broadway scene is what created Jackie Cox that you know of today. People are always like, "What's your home bar?" My home bar is the theatre. So, I'm very excited to finally bring this show to New York City. It's all about what we've all been doing during the pandemic, which is binge-watching TV; classic TV, new TV...so, I pulled a bunch of my favorite TV shows, mixed them all together and scrambled them up into JackieVision. You'll see a little bit of WandaVision, but beyond that, you'll see my take on lots of TV, from classic to the modern streaming age.

BM: Do you have a favorite part of the show?

JC: I first debuted this in June, and something I added to the most recent segment of the tour in September; I had to add a segment devoted to Lisa Rinna. As you may know, I recently starred opposite her on Days of Our Lives, and so it was a really cool moment, and a full circle moment to bring it back to TV. Lisa Rinna is an icon; Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and of course, RuPaul's Drag Race, thanks to me! So, I had to bring it back to Lisa Rinna; that's something I'm really excited for people to see, which is my take on Lisa Rinna in this show.

BM: Last question is - sum up the show in one sentence!

JC: JackieVision is camp, delight, fun, magic and amazement.