BWW Album Review: Scott Alan's 'Nothing More' Celebrates the Joyous, Fulfilling, and Sometimes Messy Parts of Fatherhood

American songwriter, Scott Alan, recently released his ninth album, Nothing More, and partnered with musical director, Ben Cohn, on this special recording that serves as a love letter to his daughter, during her first couple years on Earth. Alan has worked with some of the most talented stars of theatre, TV, film, and music.

Filled with impressive orchestrations and noteworthy arrangements by Cohn, Nothing More celebrates the unconditional relationship between parent and child. Featuring celebrated gay and trans dads from the entertainment industry, this album marks a monumental collaboration between the two artists. Industry favorites such as Matt Henry, Rory O'Malley, Lance Bass, and more, as well as recording artists, Duncan James, Brody Ray, Ian H. Watkins, and Markus Feehily, with Mary Lambert, are all highlighted.

The songs are comprised of upbeat, heartfelt, and emotionally expressive lyrics - kicking off with "Something Is Missing." The words eloquently bring to life the anticipation and excitement that a couple feels, counting down the days until their baby arrives.

"We're Gonna Be Dads" is a powerful display of vulnerability, gratitude, and purpose that parents to be feel while dreaming about a child that they have prayed for and anxiously waited to welcome. This preparation stage is the ultimate realization that life is about to change in the most fulfilling way and gives everything new meaning.

Dedicated to his daughter, "Alex's Lullaby" is a serenade to ease Alan's little girl into a deep and peaceful sleep. The arrangements are ideal for winding down at the end of the day and drifting into the most wondrous dreamland - while knowing that the return to consciousness will be as welcoming and comforting as a hug. Even as an adult, I instantly feel relaxed and can picture the beautiful and perfect world created for this special baby to dream to her heart's content.

"The Routine" is a humorous laundry list of tasks and chores that sum up taking care of a newborn. This accurate, candid, and overwhelming look at parenthood surrenders to the messy, frustrating, and relentless parts of struggling to balance the day-to-day responsibilities. All in all, every parent knows that they would do it all in a heartbeat for their precious little one and that all the sleepless nights, ruined clothing, and nonexistent self-care is worth it. It better be, because it all starts again tomorrow!

The album wraps up with "Daddy's Little Girl" and is the perfect account of Alan's unending love for his daughter and desire to make her proud. Little Alex has forever impacted his being and has the power to make even the most challenging days brighter. She is the constant in this dad's life and adorably chimes in at the end, gleefully squealing, "Daddy!" It is the perfect note to end Nothing More on and reminds us all of the most important parts of ourselves - no matter what else is going on. Miracles can and do happen and this album is a testament to the love, dedication, and sacrifice parents make for their children.

Visit Alan's website for more information and to purchase: http://www.scottalan.net/signed-sheet-music/nothing-more-signed-cd