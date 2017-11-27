BWW Album Review: CAROLS FOR A CURE Makes the Holidays Bright

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has a number of traditions that theatre fans look forward to every year. To raise money for numerous causes, the organization sponsors such special events as Broadway Backwards, the Broadway Flea Market, and Gypsy of the Year. In the midst of the fall/winter collection period is another beloved tradition: Carols for a Cure, a collection of Broadway casts singing holiday songs, now in its nineteenth year. This season's merry offering includes a blend of classic carols, modern songs, and wholly new compositions written specifically for this album.

Among the traditional carols, there seem to be two schools of thought: some companies went the classic route, while others mixed it up a bit with updated musical styles. Dear Evan Hansen makes one of the more unexpected choices with a performance of "Down In Yon Forest," a traditional English carol dating back to the Renaissance. Calm and elegant, it showcases the beautiful harmonies among the ensemble. Similarly, Come From Away takes on "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear" with pure, clear vocals and just a handful of Celtic-flavored triplet ornaments on the melodies.

On the other hand, several shows updated their classic carols, matching the sounds of their shows or just adding a more modern aesthetic. In some cases, this works in their favor. Wicked's jazzy version of "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" kicks off the album right (with a killer solo to start things off), while Kinky Boots adds a contemporary beat to "Hark The Herald Angels Sing," and the cast of Groundhog Day reminds us all of that show's sharp wit, turning the somber "O Little Town of Bethlehem" into the tongue-in-cheek "Oh Little Town of Punx, PA." These stylistic tweaks help the casts put their own stamp on the songs, but stop short of overdoing it. At risk of sounding like a Scrooge, however, one can't help noticing that the urge to update Christmas carols is a risk that doesn't always pay off - the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory pour tons of energy into their overly syncopated cover of "Do You Hear What I Hear?," the stylization overwhelming the simplicity of the song.

Some of the companies took on more recent holiday hits. The Lion King covers Stevie Wonder's "Everyone's A Kid At Christmas" with enthusiasm and joy to spare, and the Jersey Boys tour contributes the funny, if a little cliché-ridden, "Old Jersey Christmas." The inclusion of modern pop Christmas songs alongside traditional carols provides a wide variety of holiday tunes and keeps the album from ever hitting a lull. "Yule of Rock," from School of Rock, takes a different tack, mashing up classic tunes into a contemporary medley, with mixed results; the energy is undeniable, but the show's scrappy-rock aesthetic doesn't quite lend itself to holiday music as well as it does to its own songs.

Scattered amidst the existing songs are a few wholly original gems. Leading the way is Anastasia's "All Those Christmas Clichés," a catchy, playfully self-aware paean to the corniest parts of the holiday season that spreads the wealth among the ensemble, giving everyone a brief moment in the spotlight. Hamilton's song, "Chester," is just what you'd expect from this show: a blend of traditional sounds with the show's signature hip-hop/rap and a healthy dose of social commentary - apropos for an album that benefits some of the most vulnerable members of society.

With Christmas music blaring from every radio station and loudspeaker, it can be easy to get a little "bah, humbug!" But Carols for a Cure has something for everyone - it's bound to get you into the holiday spirit - joy, reflection, and most of all, doing good.





Related Articles