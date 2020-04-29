BWW Album Review: BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Uncovers the Warrior Within

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis (Smash, Be More Chill) who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows the journey of determined actress Annie who just can't catch a break. Through the challenges, she comes to know her true self and discovers how powerful she really is! This score is nothing short of electric, in your face, and inspiring! The show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins, Orange is the New Black) in the title role.

The production features a six-piece band and starts off strong with "Woman of a Certain Age" that pumps out the sounds of the 70's, chock full of energy, funk, and harmony, and begins to set the scene for a woman's passage through life. When she reaches a certain age, she is "put back in that cage" according to society, but this momma has much more to say! She has many more miles to go and has much experience navigating the city streets and learning from the world around her. She is desperately wanting to be heard and is slowly finding that fire inside - I have a feeling that she won't be stopped and certainly ends on a high note!

A nostalgic and emotional follow up is "Spin Those Records" about having those old glory days pass you by and wishing for yesterday. It is full of honesty, sadness, and longing for when records were spinning and the simple pleasures of the past. Older age brings fear, uncertainty, and a sense that things will never be the same.

"Feelings" goes down easy, while stating the obvious: Many of us don't like to talk about our true thoughts and emotions. It's raw, yet soulful, and describes taking a look inside and trying to avoid the pain of remembering when we have let others close to us down. It's so much easier sometimes to "keep our eyes on the road" and keep going, as to not get caught up in the shortcomings.

An explosive theme song is "Veins" and speaks of life as an actress and feeling like a puppet, with what others in the industry expect. It explores how a woman can get caught up in what she is perceived as, and how she can lose her true identity. "You spilled my blood and now I want it back in my veins" emphasizes how it is time to take her voice and life back and step out as a new woman. It's a powerful anthem and one that you will remember from this recording.

This album is a mix of memorable storytelling and music that features not only catchy tunes that makes you want to bop along, but also contains important messages for the human journey. It peels back layers to the tougher feelings and experiences and comes full circle to finding one's true nature and being able to get back up. A reminder we all need from time to time!





