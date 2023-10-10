BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today

The Broadway League, in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the United Federation of Teachers, with support from the New York City Council, has announced that Broadway Bridges resumes today with 20 shows participating in this fall 2023 cycle.

Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League's initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation. More information is available at BroadwayBridges.org.



Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs with $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, a total of 422 New York City public high schools have been served by the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, more than 2,000 teachers have registered for Broadway Bridges. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.



Broadway Bridges creates an incredible opportunity for students to experience live theatre, many for the very first time, which can leave an indelible impression for future generation of Broadway audiences as well as those interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts.



Last year, 20,157 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges. Since launching in 2017, the program will soon reach the milestone of introducing 100,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway.

FALL 2023 PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:



& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

Hadestown

Harmony

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here Lies Love

How to Dance in Ohio

Kimberly Akimbo

Merrily We Roll Along

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Shucked

SIX

Some Like It Hot

Spamalot

The Lion King

Wicked



“Broadway is among the top destinations while visiting New York and it is significant to be able to welcome local high school students from across all five boroughs to experience this beloved art form. Each ticket provided through Broadway Bridges has the potential to open a world of possibilities where students leave each show feeling further inspired and drawn to the arts,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We are thankful to partner once again with NYC Public Schools, the United Federation of Teachers, and the New York City Council to present another season of Broadway Bridges where we strive to bridge the gap between arts education, live entertainment, and careers on Broadway.”



“Broadway epitomizes the height of art and culture in New York City, and our students deserve to be exposed to transformative experiences in their city that can cultivate new interests for them, and possibly shape the trajectory of their lives,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “It is always a pleasure to partner with Broadway Bridges for opening up these opportunities for our young people and allowing our students to experience the magic of Broadway.”



“Attending a Broadway show can be a life-changing experience for our students. It is a chance for them to see themselves having a career in the arts, whether as a musician, set designer, actor, writer, or one of the hundreds of other professions that go into making a show a reality. We are proud that our partnership with The Broadway League and the city's Department of Education has a lasting impact on our students and our city," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers.

Donations to support the program can be made at www.broadwaybridges.org/donate.

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, Broadway Bridges, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com) represent the League's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards. BroadwayLeague.com