BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today

The fall 2023 program includes 20 participating Broadway shows for NYC public high school students to attend.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

BROADWAY BRIDGES 2023 Public High School Arts Initiative Kicks Off Today

The Broadway League, in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the United Federation of Teachers, with support from the New York City Council, has announced that Broadway Bridges resumes today with 20 shows participating in this fall 2023 cycle.

Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League's initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation. More information is available at BroadwayBridges.org.

Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs with $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, a total of 422 New York City public high schools have been served by the program, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, more than 2,000 teachers have registered for Broadway Bridges. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

Broadway Bridges creates an incredible opportunity for students to experience live theatre, many for the very first time, which can leave an indelible impression for future generation of Broadway audiences as well as those interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts.

Last year, 20,157 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges. Since launching in 2017, the program will soon reach the milestone of introducing 100,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway.

 

FALL 2023 PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:


& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Aladdin
Back to the Future: The Musical
Chicago
Hadestown
Harmony
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Here Lies Love
How to Dance in Ohio
Kimberly Akimbo
Merrily We Roll Along
MJ The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Shucked
SIX
Some Like It Hot
Spamalot
The Lion King
Wicked
 

“Broadway is among the top destinations while visiting New York and it is significant to be able to welcome local high school students from across all five boroughs to experience this beloved art form. Each ticket provided through Broadway Bridges has the potential to open a world of possibilities where students leave each show feeling further inspired and drawn to the arts,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “We are thankful to partner once again with NYC Public Schools, the United Federation of Teachers, and the New York City Council to present another season of Broadway Bridges where we strive to bridge the gap between arts education, live entertainment, and careers on Broadway.”

“Broadway epitomizes the height of art and culture in New York City, and our students deserve to be exposed to transformative experiences in their city that can cultivate new interests for them, and possibly shape the trajectory of their lives,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “It is always a pleasure to partner with Broadway Bridges for opening up these opportunities for our young people and allowing our students to experience the magic of Broadway.”

“Attending a Broadway show can be a life-changing experience for our students. It is a chance for them to see themselves having a career in the arts, whether as a musician, set designer, actor, writer, or one of the hundreds of other professions that go into making a show a reality. We are proud that our partnership with The Broadway League and the city's Department of Education has a lasting impact on our students and our city," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers.

Donations to support the program can be made at www.broadwaybridges.org/donate.

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, Broadway Bridges, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com) represent the League's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. The Broadway League co-administers the dotBroadway top-level domain, providing online visitors assurance that the web address they are accessing is from a verified League member. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards. BroadwayLeague.com




RELATED STORIES

1
Barbra Streisand Might Be Re-Working the FUNNY GIRL Movies Ending Photo
Barbra Streisand Might Be Re-Working the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending

Barbra Streisand is reportedly re-cutting the end of the Funny Girl movie because 'it doesn't make sense.' Her husband, James Brolin, has stated that she is re-editing it and re-working the color. The new comes ahead of the EGOT winner's upcoming memoir and two new albums. Watch a video of Streisand in Funny Girl now!

2
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64 Photo
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Tony-nominated composer Steven Lutvak. He was 64 years old.

3
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS

In this video watch as we take you inside opening night of Roundabout Theatre Company's world-premiere production of The Refuge Plays, by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor.

4
PURLIE VICTORIOUS to Offer $15 Tickets to NYC High School Students Photo
PURLIE VICTORIOUS to Offer $15 Tickets to NYC High School Students

Discover how PURLIE VICTORIOUS is giving NYC high school students the chance to see this incredible musical with a new student ticket initiative. Find out how to take advantage of this limited-time offer and experience the magic of PURLIE VICTORIOUS in New York City.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony HallPhotos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Hosts HOPE IN HARMONY Fundraising Event At Sony Hall
Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64Tony-Nominated Composer Steven Lutvak Passes Away at 64
PURLIE VICTORIOUS to Offer $15 Tickets to NYC High School Students Through Ticketing InitiativePURLIE VICTORIOUS to Offer $15 Tickets to NYC High School Students Through Ticketing Initiative
Chilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES ReadingChilina Kennedy, Crystal Lucas-Perry & More to Star in A SIGN OF THE TIMES Reading

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED

Recommended For You