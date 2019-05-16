BROADWAY BARES FIRE ISLAND Announces Cast of Dancers

Twenty-seven of NYC's hottest dancers will bring the heat from Broadway to the heart of the Fire Island Pines on Saturday, June 1, 2019, for this year's sizzling edition of Broadway Bares Fire Island. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The alluring cast is set to include Cesar Abreu, Andres Acosta, Maci Arms, Dave August, Heather Lea Bair, Joe Beauregard, Ian Campayno, Josh Cotham, Anthony Crouchelli, Judah Frank, Lauren Gemelli, Shannon Giles, Matthew Griffin, Justin Henry, Beau Hutchings, Jason Ignacio, Madison Ingles, Sasha Isaeva, Ted Keener, Emily Larger, Frankie Morgan, Zachary Morris, Mark Osmundsen, Drew Reese, Joseph Rivera, Mitchell Wayne and Sidney Erik Wright.

The dancers will take the stage at 7 pm and 9 pm at Whyte Hall's Brandon Fradd Theater in Fire Island Pines, NY.

Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org and, beginning this Saturday, May 18, in the Fire Island Pines harbor on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm.

All tickets to Broadway Bares Fire Island include free specialty cocktails on the Albert Lepage Pavilion at Whyte Hall. Ticket prices are $95, $160 and $235. Also available is an exclusive "Walk-On Spectacular" package, which includes an onstage - fully clothed - appearance during one of the shows, a rehearsal, dinner and photos with the cast and four premium seats at either show.

Created exclusively for Fire Island by director Michael Lee Scott, this adaptation of the annual New York City extravaganza Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) will feature Bares dancers performing dazzling production numbers with no seat more than 40 feet from the stage. The show will be followed by Bares' signature "rotation," where the performers step off the stage to freestyle dance for cash donations to Broadway Cares.

Broadway Bares Fire Island is produced in association with Fire Island Pines Arts Project.

Broadway Bares Fire Island is a titillating tease for Broadway Cares' wildly popular Broadway Bares, the unrivaled evening of striptease production numbers featuring more than 150 of Broadway's best dancers. For its 29th edition, Broadway Bares will Take Off on a wanderlust-fueled and travel-inspired romp around the world.

Broadway Bares: Take Off will take place at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday, June 16, for two unforgettable shows at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets can be purchased online at broadwaycares.org.





