BROADWAY BACKWARDS to Return in March at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre

Broadway Backwards, the annual Broadway extravaganza celebrating the LGBTQ+ community through the great songs of musical theater, will return to Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre on Monday, March 13, 2023. The beloved evening and its star-studded cast will embrace love and self-expression in true Broadway fashion.

Tickets to Broadway Backwards, which is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, go on sale today at broadwaycares.org. The show begins at 8 pm.

The annual production is like nothing else on Broadway. Your favorite Broadway stars, backed by a live orchestra, reinterpret classic and current songs of musical theater into anthems of LGBTQ+ experiences.

Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley takes up the director's mantle again this year, joined by associate director Lauren Gemelli. Bartley, Mimi Quillin, Adam Roberts and Luis Salgado are the show's choreographers. Music supervisors are Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Jeff Brancato serves as production stage manager.

This year's special guest performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for Broadway Backwards start at $100. Sponsorship packages feature VIP tickets with premium seats and a special post-show cocktail reception with the cast.

A limited number of "Backstage & Beyond'' ticket packages also are available, which include an exclusive invitation to the dress-tech rehearsal, premium seats to the show and the special post-show reception with the cast. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org.

Broadway Backwards began as a grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006. The event has grown into one of the most anticipated annual celebrations on Broadway.

Last year, Broadway Backwards returned to its home at the New Amsterdam Theatre after the pandemic shutdown put a two-year pause on the live, in-person event. The standing-room-only return raised a record $758,582, besting the previous record set by 2021's virtual edition.

About The Center

Established in 1983 as a result of the AIDS crisis, New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center has grown and evolved over the last four decades, creating and delivering services that empower people to lead healthy, successful lives. We currently operate in person and virtually, providing recovery and wellness programs, economic advancement initiatives, family and youth support, advocacy, arts and cultural events, and space for community organizing and connection. For more information, please visit gaycenter.org.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 485 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/BCEFA.