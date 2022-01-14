BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert Will Be Captured Live For Film Distribution

The sold-out BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT starring Jeremy Jordan alongside rising West End star Frances Mayli McCann will be filmed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane during its performances on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 January 2022.

Bonnie & Clyde the Musical has snowballed in popularity since its Broadway debut- now, its live capture will be enjoyed by millions of fans of this cult-favourite show around the world. Full details of distribution will be announced in due course. The producers hope that the capture will reimagine the title for a new generation of audiences, and that the film will become a canonical representation of the Bonnie & Clyde legend to be enjoyed for years to come.

The live-capture film is produced by David Treatman Creative, STEAM Motion and Sound, Fourth Wall Live, and DLAP Group.

The concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live, DLAP Group, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative.

The complete cast includes Jeremy Jordan as 'Clyde', Frances Mayli McCann as 'Bonnie', George Maguire as 'Buck', Natalie McQueen as 'Blanche', Trevor Dion Nicholas as 'Preacher' and Liam Tamne as 'Ted' with Casey Al-Shaqsy as 'Stella', Simon Anthony as 'Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson' Gillian Bevan as 'Cummie Barrow/Eleanor', Eloise Davies as 'Trish', Adrian Grove as 'Henry Barrow', Debbie Kurup as 'Governor Miriam Ferguson', Matthew Malthouse as 'Bob Alcorn', Jeremy Secomb as 'Judge/Sheriff Schmid', Russell Wilcox as 'Captain Frank Hamer' and Julie Yammanee as 'Emma Parker'.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents) and is directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with musical direction by Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys). The Assistant Director is Alexzandra Sarmiento (Hamilton, Message in a Bottle), Lighting Designer is Zoe Spurr (The Unreturning, Tiny Dynamite), Set and Costume Designer is Philip Whitcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, Mame), Sound Designer is Tom Marshall (The Drifters Girl, Nativity! The Musical), Production Manager is Phil McCandlish (Rock of Ages, Elf), Company Stage Manager is Graham Harrison (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Deputy Stage Manager is Anne Baxter (Singin' in the Rain, Spamalot), Assistant Stage Manager is Tom Fisher (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Dialect Coach is Charmian Hoare (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse) and children's casting is by Keston and Keston (Nativity! The Musical, A Christmas Carol).

The band is made up of Assistant Musical Director Chris Poon (Keys 2), Kate Ingram (Reed 1), Hannah Lawrance (Reed 2), Kobi Pham (Guitar 1), Jack Pennifold (Guitar 2), Zach Okonkwo (Drums), Elliot Lyte (Fiddle)and Annie Blake (Bass).

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".



When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

David Treatman Creative is a New York-based production company that has realized over 50 projects on new and traditional platforms. With projects spanning the globe, David Treatman Creative is a dynamic international enterprise with the flexibility, human resources, and creativity to charter new entertainment landscapes while remaining grounded by extensive experience in traditional models. The company is committed to developing and investing in novel entertainment from screen to stage and beyond. David Treatman Creative holds the rights to more than 30 projects in various stages of development. The team brings their wealth of knowledge working across the entertainment industry to evaluate each project's needs, and guide pieces toward their most strategic debut. At its core, David Treatman Creative incubates both story and artist through personal & financial investment in their success.

Selected projects include: Your Love, Our Musical (Caveat NYC), The Last Five Years (The Garrick Theatre, 2021), A Christmas Carol (The Lyceum Theatre, 2021, 5-time Tony Award-winner), Curtains (UK Tour and Wyndham's Theatre, 2020), Propaganda the Podcast Musical (2020, Webby-Award winner), Puffs: Filmed Live Off-Broadway! (Amazon, 2018), Be More Chill (Irene Diamond Stage, 2018; The Lyceum Theatre, 2019), and the 2018 Tony-Award winning Broadway revival of Angels in America at The Neil Simon Theatre.