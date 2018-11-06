BERNHARDT/HAMLET Enters Final Two Weeks on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the world premiere of the Roundabout-commissioned play Bernhardt/Hamlet by Pulitzer finalist Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, onSunday, November 18.

Bernhardt/Hamlet stars Janet McTeer as "Sarah Bernhardt," Dylan Baker as "Constant Coquelin" and Jason Butler Harner as "Edmond Rostand." The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar as "Alphonse Mucha," Nick Westrate as "Maurice," Tony Carlin as "Louis," Ito Aghayere as "Rosamond," Brittany Bradford as "Lysette," Aaron Costa Ganis as "Raoul" and Triney Sandoval as "Francois."

At the time of closing, Bernhardt/Hamlet will have played 26 preview performances and 63 regular performances. Previews began August 31, 2018 and opened officially on September 25, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design) andFitz Patton (Original Music and Sound Design).

Tickets for Bernhardt/Hamlet are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46thStreet) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street); or by visiting StubHub, The Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $59-$159. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

