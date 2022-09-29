BEETLEJUICE to Celebrate 31 Days of Halloween With Surprises for Fans & More

BEETLEJUICE will celebrate its final Halloween (The Ghost-with-the-Most's favorite holiday) on Broadway with a month of surprises for fans every Day-O in October, including Halloween-themed cocktails at the Marquis concessions stand, weekly costume contests, limited edition "Strange and Unusual" swag giveaways, new TikTok videos and other new spooky digital content, with collaborations with MAC Cosmetics, Abracadabra, Schmackary's, Covenant House, The Paint Place, Time Square Tattoo, Beetle House, The Drama Book Shop, Homesick Candles, Zaro's, Haswell Green's, PS Kitchen, Vida Verde and more. A full schedule of BEETLEJUICE's October celebration is at Beetlejuicebroadway.com/october.

-Every Sunday, BEETLEJUICE audience members will receive a special piece of limited-edition BEETLEJUICE swag during both the matinee and evening performances.

-Every Friday, fans can enter the in-person costume contest at the Marquis Theatre for the chance to win a prize package of strange and unusual swag. If you can't make it in the flesh, you can enter the digital costume contest through October 27th.

-Through October 31, Abracadabra (19 W. 21st St.) will be featuring a curated BEETLEJUICE costume section.

-The Food Network will drop BEETLEJUICE inspired recipes throughout the month.

-Time Square Tattoo (252 W. 46th St. Top Floor) will be featuring a special flash sheet of all sorts of strange and unusual designs.

-Beetle House (308 E. 6th St.), NYC's Tim Burton-inspired restaurant, will be taking discounts off the bill, when you present your BEETLEJUICE ticket.

-The Drama Book Shop will be serving a girl-scout inspired drink all through October.

-Monday, October 10: PAINT, PAINT, PAINT SENORA!

Channel your inner artist and stop by The Paint Place (243 W. 72nd St.) for a special Beetlejuice-themed paint night.

-Wednesday, October 12: COOKIES AND SCREAM

Swing by Schmackary's (362 W. 45th St.) through October 23 and get one of the Netherworld-approved cookies.

-Friday, October 14 and Friday, October 21: ONE SWEET DEAL-IA

Swing by Schmackary's (362 W. 45th St.) dressed up in costume before or after the show for buy one, get one free cookies!

-Wednesday, October 26, through Monday, October 31: BEETLE CRAWL

Celebrate Hallo-weekend on the official Beetlecrawl. Visit these bars and restaurants [P.S. Kitchen, Haswell Green's, Vida Verde, and Beetle House] to enjoy a Beetlejuice-themed cocktail. Daylight come, and you'll have to crawl home!

-Monday, October 31: BLACK + WHITE + DEAD ALL OVER

Stop by Zaro's Bakery to get your hands (and mouth) on a special Beetlejuice-themed black and white cookie. Showtime is of the essence - they will only be available through November 6th!

BEETLEJUICE will continue haunting Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46 Street) through Sunday, January 8, 2023, only, however, everyone's favorite demon is taking the show on the road with the Beetlejuice National 26-city Tour, launching December 7, 2022, at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre.

Fan favorite BEETLEJUICE has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection. When BEETLEJUICE makes its final Broadway bow on Sunday, January 8, 2023, it will have played 27 previews at the Winter Garden Theatre and 366 regular performances, and 313 regular performances during its resurrection at Broadways' Marquis Theater, for a total of 679 Broadway performances.

BEETLEJUICE stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Sean McManus, Mateo Melendez, Nevada Riley, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Tickets for BEETLEJUICE at Broadway's Marquis Theatre range from $69-$169 and are available at www.Ticketmaster.com, or the Marquis Theatre box office. The playing schedule for BEETLEJUICE is as follows: Tuesday through Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 7:30pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Robbie"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Tony Award winner Matt Stine, production stage manager Rachel Bauder, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and line producer Jenny Gersten.