BC/EFA Offers Fans BROADWAY BACKWARDS Playlist After Cancellation of Live Event

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

To stem the disappointment of the cancellation of the annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Broadway Backwards benefit, the organization has compiled a playlist of its favorite performances from past years!

The Broadway Backwards Encore: 2020 Virtual Concert includes performances from Broadway favorites including Tituss Burgess, Ethan Slater, Andrew Rannells, Uzo Aduba, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Rachel Bay Jones and more!

Check out the full playlist here!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You