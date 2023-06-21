BC/EFA, 54 Below and More Join Coalition Against Times Square Casino

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, known as “the philanthropic heart of Broadway,” famed Broadway cabaret/supper club 54 Below and a number of resident groups are among the latest members of the growing ‘No Times Square Casino’ Community Coalition, it was announced today. The coalition, which was announced in mid-April, includes some of the area’s largest resident associations, iconic restaurants, as well as key tourism organizations and trade associations.

As the competition for downstate casino licenses intensifies, the Gaming Facility Location Board’s Request for Applications has made clear its intention that “only projects embraced by the community are placed before the Board for consideration.” When it comes to Times Square, the community has spoken with a resounding “NO.”

Among those joining the ‘No Times Square Casino’ Community Coalition since its mid-April launch:

-Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, helps people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

-54 Below preserves and expands the art of the cabaret while providing an unparalleled audience experience, honoring the cabaret tradition and the music and community of Broadway by pursuing excellence in content, performance, hospitality and cuisine.

-The West 43rd Street Block Association aims to give individual New Yorkers living on West 43rd Street a voice in the furtherance of improving safety, cleanliness, peacefulness, and community.

-The HK49-54 Block Alliance serves the residents of West 49th thru West 54th Streets from 8th Ave to 12th Ave.

-The West 55th Street Block Association was formally organized in 1978. Its purpose is to promote a better block and community through group action.

-The West Side Neighborhood Alliance, which is an independent, member-run organization that mobilizes West Side residents, advocates for a diverse, affordable, livable neighborhood, and works to guarantee that the ongoing development of the neighborhood serves community members of all races, incomes and backgrounds.

“At a time when Broadway has made great strides bringing audiences back to the theater, it is difficult to imagine a casino enhancing Times Square and the communities that surround it,” said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “The potential downside of a casino in the heart of one of the busiest areas in the country is simply not worth the gamble.”

“A casino might make sense for an under-developed area in need of the economic boost, but certainly not in one of the most active parts of the city. As a business operator and resident of this community, I have serious concerns about the long-term, negative impact of a casino in Times Square,” said Tom Viertel, chairman of the board of 54 Below.

“Urban casinos are a great way to wreck a local economy,” said Christine Gorman, president of the West 55th Street Block Association. “Any money that comes to a casino, stays in the casino. It does not trickle out to local businesses. Any revenue coming to the state will be more than offset by increases in crime, problem gambling and the drain on infrastructure and social services that the residents of New York City generally, and Hell’s Kitchen in particular, will have to pay for. Building a new casino is a sucker’s bet. Don’t fall for it.”

“The New Yorkers who live in Times Square and its neighboring communities deserve from city planners and developers a certain respect for and acknowledgment of our quality of life,” said Natalie Frazier, president of the West 43rd Street Block Association. “A casino in Times Square would dilute the beauty of the theater district and overwhelm the area with incompatible businesses that could have a negative effect in the long term.”

“The members of the HK49-54 Block Alliance are strongly opposed to any casino located in midtown Manhattan,” said Catie Savage, co-chair of the HK49-54 Block Alliance. “Our community is still picking up the pieces of the temporary hotel shelters from the early days of the pandemic that have caused a large resurgence in narcotic activity along the 8th Avenue corridor. Casinos attract drug dealers and human trafficking, not to mention the harmful effects of gambling addiction, which will further exacerbate the negative impacts on our community.”

Among the concerns raised by community stakeholders:

-Congestion. Times Square is already the most heavily trafficked crossroads in the Western Hemisphere, A casino would bring thousands of taxi drop-offs, deliveries and load-ins that will further snarl traffic and make Times Square less safe, less livable and less friendly to the pedestrians and families that drive the area’s economy.

-Undermining Times Square’s recovery. After a long recovery from the pandemic, visitors are rediscovering the allure of the theater and returning to restaurants around Times Square. Casinos are built to keep visitors inside their doors for as long as possible, patronizing their own restaurants, shops and entertainment venues – at the expense of the 90,000-plus jobs area businesses support.

-Economic disruption and social harm. Research shows that, Las Vegas aside, casinos don’t meaningfully drive new tourism. Instead, they act as magnets for local gamblers and prey on vulnerable populations. A Times Square casino would make the community less welcoming to families from all over the world.

-Weakening NYC’s tax base. The economic benefits of casinos dwindle over time with fewer customers and falling tax revenue, especially in dense cities. By contrast, the theaters and businesses that a Times Square casino would disrupt have proven to grown the city’s jobs and economy decade after decade.

Other members of the ‘No Times Square Casino’ coalition, which urges officials to reject the proposal and calls on other residents and community stakeholders to join their efforts, include:

-The Broadway League, the trade association representing Broadway’s theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers.

-The Hell's Kitchen Neighborhood Association, a volunteer membership and advocacy organization representing residents and community members in Hell’s Kitchen South focused on enriching the area’s unique urban character.

-The Hell’s Kitchen Block Association, which was formed in response to the over-development of the Hudson Yards area.

-The West 47th – 48th Streets Block Association, which was formed more than 50 years ago to advocate for residents living on West 47th and 48th Streets, from 8th Avenue to 11th Avenue.

-The Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association, which advocates for positive changes in the Manhattan Plaza residential complex, home to nearly 3,500 people, and the surrounding neighborhood.

-The Clinton Hell’s Kitchen Chelsea Coalition for Pedestrian Safety (CHEKPEDS), founded in 2005 by residents and community leaders to reclaim 9th Avenue from hellish Lincoln Tunnel traffic, works directly with elected officials and other community stakeholders to obtain crucial traffic relief and pedestrian safety measures locally and citywide.

-Times Square Church, one of the largest interdenominational churches in New York City, with a congregation representing more than 100 different nationalities, is located at the Mark Hellinger Theatre in the Theater District.

-Encore Community Services, which since 1977 has provided seniors in Times Square/Clinton communities with a range of caring and quality services to help them live independent and dignified lives.

-Sardi's, one of New York City’s most storied restaurants for over 100 years, is part of the magic of Broadway, providing as many as 600 pre-show meals to theatregoers each night.

-Joe Allen, the quintessential New York restaurant in the heart of the Theater District that’s welcomed performers, locals and tourists for more than 50 years.

-Orso, the elegant but informal Italian restaurant and one of the premier dining destinations on “Restaurant Row.”

-Bar Centrale, one of the Theater District’s hidden gems.

-The American Bus Association, the most trusted motorcoach, group tour and travel association in the industry, provides nearly 600 million passenger trips annually.

-The Student & Youth Travel Association, a non-profit, professional trade association that promotes the social and economic value of student and youth travel worldwide. SYTA is the “Voice of Student and Youth Travel.”

For more information and to sign on visit NoTimesSquareCasino.com.