BARING IT ALL WITH CALL ME ADAM Season 2 Launches With Annie Golden, Karen Mason and More

Baring It All with Call Me Adam returns today, Thursday, January 7, 2021 when Season 2 of the entertainment podcast begins. This season, Baring It All host Adam Rothenberg focuses on his guest's legacy and lessons learned.

New episodes will feature Broadway favorite & Orange is the New Black's Annie Golden along with Abingdon Theatre Artistic Director Chad Austin, Actor Mark McKinnon, Broadway & Cabaret star Karen Mason, and Dancer/Physical Therapist Dr. Sherrill Williams who also provides great tips to keep our bodies limber as we stay indoors and on the couch just a little bit longer. Listen to Baring It All with Call Me Adam, wherever you find your favorite podcasts, exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network, and at BPN.FM/baringitall.

Baring It All with Call Me Adam's first season concluded December 29, 2020. Final guests for Season 1 included Actress & Activist Shakina Nayfack, Broadway stars & best friends Marty Thomas & Marissa Rosen, Emmy Award winning actor and 2020 Tony Nominated Producer Eric Nelsen who is known for playing "Daniel Garrett" on the 19-time Emmy Award winning series The Bay & for being a producer on the 11-time, 2020 Tony Nominated Play The Inheritance.

Baring It All with Call Me Adam is exclusively distributed by The Broadway Podcast Network and is available to stream everywhere you listen to podcasts.

Adam Rothenberg is the creator/host of the entertainment platform Call Me Adam & its podcast Baring It All with Call Me Adam.

Since 2008, Adam has been conducting celebrity interviews from the world of Film, Television, and Theatre. Along the way, he has contributed to StageLight Magazine, written pieces on The Tony Awards for CBS, hosted his own radio show It's Showtime with Call Me Adam and co-hosted a dream interpretation series called Dreaming With...

In 2018, Adam expanded his brand and developed a live interview stage show entitled Baring It All with Call Me Adam. This live stage show ultimately morphed into his podcast.

Baring It All with Call Me Adam is part of the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN), a platform which features theatre and arts related podcasts. As part of BPN Adam took part in BroadwayCon 2020 where he conducted a live 30-minute interview with Cady Huffman, 2001 Tony Award Winner for The Producers & Emmy Nominated for the Amazon Prime Digital Series After Forever.

Adam has interviewed a who's who of the entertainment world, including Olivia Newton-John (4-time Grammy Award Winner, Grease), Chita Rivera (Tony Award Winner, Kennedy Center Honor), Sebastian Maniscalco (Comedian), Kathie Lee Gifford (Today Show, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee), Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black), Mel B (Spice Girls, America's Got Talent), Sutton Foster (Tony Award Winner, Younger), George Takei (Star Trek), Perez Hilton (Gossip Columnist), Rue McClanahan (The Golden Girls), Stan Zimmerman (writer on The Golden Girls, Gilmore Girls, and Roseanne), Erika Jayne (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Charles Busch (Tony Nominee), Norm Lewis (Tony nominee), Mary Beth Peil (Dawon's Creek, The Good Wife), Beth Leavel (Tony Award Winner),Christine Pedi (Sirius XM), Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked, Nashville), Gloria Reuben (ER), and Julie Halston (Sex and the City, Tootsie The Musical, You Can't Take It With You).

