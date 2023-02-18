BAFTA Film Awards to Open with a Musical Performance from Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose will open the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with a musical performance inspired by this year's nominees. This year's BAFTAs will be held Sunday, February 19th, streaming for US viewers on BritBox at 2pm EST, and airing in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer between 7pm and 9pm.

DeBose won the BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress last year for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

We're so excited to share that wonderful @ArianaDeBose will kick-off the #EEBAFTAs tomorrow night with an exclusive performance inspired by this year's nominees. ?️



Make sure you tune in at 7pm! ✨ pic.twitter.com/j73smWRS2W - BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2023

In addition the BAFTA, DeBose also made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.