BACK TO THE FUTURE, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & More Join BroadwayCon 2023 FIRST LOOK Lineup

BroadwayCon has revealed the lineup for its First Look, treating attendees to an exclusive showcase of performances from some of the newest and most talked-about shows of the season. BroadwayCon 2023 First Look will take place Friday, July 21, 2023 at BroadwayCon at the New York Marriott Marquis. Tickets are available now at BroadwayCon.com.

First Look 2023 will feature appearances from BACK TO THE FUTURE, THE SHARK IS BROKEN, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, ROCK & ROLL MAN, HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, David Blaine PRESENTS Asi Wind'S INNER CIRCLE, TITANIQUE and JUST FOR US.

Previous BroadwayCon First Look appearances have included Hadestown featuring Anaïs Mitchell, Waitress featuring Sara Bareilles, Indecent featuring Paula Vogel, Come From Away featuring Jenn Colella, Anastasia featuring Christy Altomare, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Kiss Me, Kate, Moulin Rouge, The Prom, Gettin’ The Band Back Together, Escape to Margaritaville, Children of a Lesser God, Amelie, Bandstand, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hello Again, Miss Saigon, Significant Other, Sunday in the Park with George, The Play That Goes Wrong, Found, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Tuck Everlasting, SIX, Jagged LIttle Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Girl from the North Country, Emojiland, Between The Lines, Kimberly Akimbo, Kinky Boots, Death of a Salesman, and Mr. Saturday Night.

Autograph and photograph experiences presented by Audience Rewards® are also available with select special guests. These experiences are available for presale now for Platinum and Gold Pass holders and will be available to all BroadwayCon ticket holders on Tuesday, June 20 at 1 PM Eastern.

About Back to the Future

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical features a book by Bob Gale, music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando, and stars Roger Bart (Doc Brown) and Casey Likes (Marty McFly).

About David Blaine Presents Asi Wind’s Inner Circle

Enter Asi Wind’s Inner Circle —the most personal magic show audiences have ever experienced. The moment they enter the theatre space, they become a part of the show. The unique setting intensifies the performance and creates a logic-defying experience that goes beyond magic. Audiences are not only witnesses to the magic; they become the magic itself. It is exhilarating, mysterious and hilarious. Now is the chance to join Asi Wind’s unforgettable Inner Circle.

About How to Dance in Ohio

Based on the award-winning HBO documentary, How to Dance in Ohio is a heart-filled new musical exploring the need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines and sets off hilarious and heartbreaking encounters with love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people standing on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a very big first step…and dance.

About Just For Us

Expertly crafted by one of comedy’s most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy—and it’s also “belly-laugh funny!” (The New York Times). In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise Just for Us.

About Little Shop of Horrors

The world's most ravenous plant has returned to its acclaimed, sold-out run at The Westside Theatre! Winner of the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL, Little Shop Of Horrors is “wildly exuberant” (The Hollywood Reporter), and a New York Times Critic's Pick. Featuring a rotating cast of Broadway’s Best, each night they bring succulent life to a show that has made millions of theatergoers laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good!

About Rock & Roll Man

Now running in the heart of Broadway at New World Stages, NYC's most exciting must-see new summer musical celebrating the life of the legendary DJ Alan Freed, starring Tony Award®-nominee Constantine Maroulis & Emmy Award Winner Joe Pantoliano. Freed named the genre “Rock & Roll,” bringing music to the masses and integrating artists and audiences on the airwaves and in concerts for the first time in history, uniting people through their love of music. Along the way, he became an icon to the nation’s youth—and a target for the nation’s establishment. This timeless, joyous and incredibly entertaining musical will move people of all ages and backgrounds. Featuring an original score, as well as classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Lavern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Drifters, The Coasters and The Platters, including genre-defying hits like “Tutti Frutti,” “Maybellene,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Yakety Yak,” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.”

About Titanique

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get TITANIQUE, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Our story begins when Céline Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour and enchants the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), TITANIQUE is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia and heart.

About The Shark Is Broken

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed...again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic...if it doesn’t sink them all. The smash-hit of the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, THE SHARK IS BROKEN opened at the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre in 2021 to critical acclaim and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Play, extending its limited run in 2022. Directed by Guy Masterson, THE SHARK IS BROKEN has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Beginning performances Tuesday, July 25 after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London’s West End, THE SHARK IS BROKEN officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

The BroadwayCon 2023 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2023 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of A Strange Loop (2022), POTUS (2022), SIX (2020, 2022), Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), appearances by Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton (2022), Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre’s answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From July 21-23, 2023, join some of Broadway’s biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the New York Marriott Marquis to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2023 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season’s hits, and discussions featuring the industry’s top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information, please visit BroadwayCon.com.