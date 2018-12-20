Award-Winning Actor and Director Donald Moffat Passes Away At Age 87

It was reported this evening that Donald Moffat, a veteran actor of stage and screen, passed away this week at age 87, due to complications from a recent stroke.

With over twenty Broadway credits to his name (and over 220 stage, film, and televisions credits overall) the gifted character actor shined in supporting roles in Broadway productions of classic plays, including Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, You Can't Take It With You, The Heiress, Hamlet, The Cherry Orchard, and Much Ado About Nothing.

Additional Broadway credits include Play Memory, Hamlet, Cock-A-Doodle Dandy, War and Peace, The Wild Duck, Right You Are If You Think You Are, The School for Scandal. The Affair. A Passage to India, Duel of Angels, The Tumbler, Much Ado About Nothing, Under Milk Wood, and a production of the play Father's Day, which he also directed.

He was nominated for Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Play for his work in Play Memory and for Outstanding Featured Actor in the revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh. He won an Obie for Painting Churches. In 1998, he was nominated for a Gemini Award for his performance as attorney Joe Ruah in the CBC miniseries The Sleep Room.

His best-known film roles include turns as Lyndon B. Johnson in The Right Stuff, a corrupt U.S. President in Clear and Present Danger, and Garry, the station commander in The Thing.

His television work includes The Chisholms, The New Land, Logan's Run, The West Wing, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Tales of the City.

