LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Auli'i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host Watch Party for The Wonderful World of Disney's Presentation of MOANA

Article Pixel May. 19, 2020  
Auli'i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host Watch Party for The Wonderful World of Disney's Presentation of MOANA

Auli'i Cravalho took to Twitter today to share that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting a live watch PARTY ON Twitter for The Wonderful World of Disney's presentation of Moana!

See the tweet below!

ABC recently announced the return of "The Wonderful World of Disney," beginning with the broadcast world debut of Disney's Academy Award-nominated "Moana," on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00p.m.

ABC will also show Marvel Studios' "Thor: The Dark World," Academy Award-winning films "Up" from Disney and Pixar and Disney's "Big Hero 6."

Presenting these iconic films, listed below, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

"Moana" is Disney's epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers THE ONE thing she's always sought: her own identity.

Auli'i Cravalho Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta


Next on Stage

Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk

  • RATINGS: The No. 1 Program In The US For A Month Straight Is WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR
  • RATINGS: 20/20 Is Friday's No. 1 Newsmagazine Across The Board
  • Phoebe Bridgers Shares New Song & Announces 'Phoebe Bridgers' World, Tour'
  • ABC News Announces PANDEMIC - A NATION DIVIDED