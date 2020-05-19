Auli'i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Host Watch Party for The Wonderful World of Disney's Presentation of MOANA

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Auli'i Cravalho took to Twitter today to share that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be hosting a live watch PARTY ON Twitter for The Wonderful World of Disney's presentation of Moana!

ABC recently announced the return of "The Wonderful World of Disney," beginning with the broadcast world debut of Disney's Academy Award-nominated "Moana," on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00p.m.

ABC will also show Marvel Studios' "Thor: The Dark World," Academy Award-winning films "Up" from Disney and Pixar and Disney's "Big Hero 6."

Presenting these iconic films, listed below, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.

"Moana" is Disney's epic adventure about a spirited teen who sets sail on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) meets the mighty demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), and together they cross the ocean on a fun-filled, action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana discovers THE ONE thing she's always sought: her own identity.

Cheeeehoooo!! It's a Moana watch party! Watch live tomorrow night at 8pm ET and stay tuned on Twitter with @Lin_Manuel and I to get our behind the scenes treats! a??i???aoe? pic.twitter.com/OGicD0T6WX - Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) May 19, 2020

