Audience Rewards Launches Collaboration with United Airlines MileagePlus Program

Audience Rewards' Broadway loyalty program is collaborating with United Airlines, to bring 3.3 million Audience Rewards members and United MileagePlus members a new way to use their loyalty program benefits. Now, United MileagePlus members can redeem miles towards Broadway theater tickets or merch, and also earn between 100 - 1,200 miles for Broadway ticket purchases made through Audience Rewards. In turn, Audience Rewards members can choose to earn United miles on their Broadway purchases. The program is now live at mileageplus.audiencerewards.com.

To take advantage of this collaboration, users must be members of both Audience Rewards and United Airlines MileagePlus loyalty programs, which are free to join. Insiders have access to post show Q&As and cast meet & greets to United MileagePlus cardmembers through the airline’s MileagePlus Exclusives program. For more information, visit mileageplus.audiencerewards.com, which is managed by Audience Rewards.

Audience Rewards is Broadway’s Official Loyalty Program, providing benefits and rewards for more than 3 million members. Free and easy to join, Audience Rewards allows ticket buyers to earn ShowPoints on every purchase, to be redeemed for free tickets, theater collectibles, unique experiences, and more.

Founded in 2008 by Broadway’s prominent theater owners, including Nederlander, Shubert, and ATG, Audience Rewards has offered members first access presales to more than 100 Broadway shows and 200 VIP experiences and events, which have included a dance class at Wicked, a meet-and-greet with Jake Gyllenhaal, an autograph panel with the cast of Best Musical winner The Outsiders, celebrity Q&As and much more.

This spring, Audience Rewards won a Loyalty360 Award (the Tony Awards of Loyalty Programs across all industries), and was also recognized recently by USA Today’s Best Loyalty and Rewards Programs. In addition to these honors, Audience Rewards President Katie Dalton was honored at the Women in Tourism Awards, in the technology and ticketing services category, for her groundbreaking work with the company throughout the last 15 years.

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