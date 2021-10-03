Arts On Site Presents CreateART

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

CreateART will be presented Friday, October 22, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

CreateART is an artist led multidisciplinary performance and residency platform connecting artists and audiences in diverse venues in NYC. They offer visibility, support and amplification for the voices of emerging artists through curated and works in progress performance events, each one unique and eclectic. CreateART events activate spaces, offer opportunity for exciting artistic encounters and advance a new way of community engagement in the arts. Venues and collaborators include Ace Hotel NYC, Venn Housing, NoOSPHERE Arts, GALLIM and Arts on Site. CreateART is fiscally sponsored by Unique Projects Inc, and were a 2019 Brooklyn Arts Council community grant recipient.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.