Arts On Site Presents BREAKTIME

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

BREAKTIME takes the stage Friday, October 29, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm and Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

BREAKTIME is a site-fluid reservoir for bad ideas by Holly Sass and Jonathan Matthews-Guzmán. Classmates at NYU, they often performed together, joining forces in 2017 for Tisch Dance's Alumni Choreographic Mentorship under the guidance of Gus Solomons, Jr. They have performed at CPR, Dixon Place, Create:ART, Triskelion Arts, Spoke the Hub, Circadium, and Tisch Dance's Summer Residency Festival, and have participated in residencies through Chez Bushwick, Create:ART, Land Falls, Brattleboro School of Dance, Arts On Site and The Croft. BREAKTIME has collaborated with Barrett-Mitchell, Maddie Schimmel, Dave Hannon, Derrick Belcham, The Westerlies, and maybe you! To learn more, www.clickonbreaktime.com

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.