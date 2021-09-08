Arts On Site Announces September Performance Schedule

Arts on Site has announced September performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Demi Remick & Dancers

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Rebecca Margolick: Boy Friday

Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Voices of Diaspora

Friday, September 16, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, September 17, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $20

Simona Smirnova Jazz Quartet: Bird Language

Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Bang Group (dance)

Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

BOiNK! Presents: Sizzle! Dance and Film Festival

Friday, September 24, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $20

Amber Sloan (dance)

Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

About the Artists:

Demi Remick is a NYC-based dancer, choreographer and company director creating works across musical genres and dance styles. She is a YoungArts Gold winner, Dance Magazine's Top-25-To-Watch and a Capezio Athlete. Demi tours worldwide as the tap dance soloist with Postmodern Jukebox, at venues like the Sydney Opera House, and is a featured soloist at Company XIV, an Off Broadway production in Brooklyn. Demi has danced for Caleb Teicher & Co, Dorrance Dance, Susanne Bartsch, Jason Samuels Smith, Bill T. Jones, Lisa Latouche and Monica Bill Barnes. Demi teaches at Broadway Dance Center, has a 200hr Yoga Certification, ACE Personal Trainer Certificate, is a trainer with Body Conceptions and earned her BFA in Dance from SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance. Demi's work is presented worldwide as she recently choreographed a duet performed with American Ballet Theatre's principal dancer James Whiteside. Demi Remick & Dancers has presented work at the Empire Rooftop Hotel for iHearthDanceNYC, Arts on Site, Queensboro Dance Festival, and Battery Dance Festival to name a few. The company continues to share a love for nostalgic music and rhythm tap dance across NYC. Recognized by Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigan and more, she maintains her virtual presence to connect with young dancers and artists worldwide.

VOICES OF DIASPORA is a BIPOC music and dance solo festival that highlights a myriad of diverse artistic and cultural backgrounds. This festival will embrace and celebrate the rich dimensions of diversity contained within each of these artists. Curated by Will Stone and Arts On Site the festival will include music and dance.

SIMONA SMIRNOVA JAZZ QUARTET: BIRD LANGUAGE Simona Smirnova is a Lithuanian born jazz vocalist, composer and kankl?-s player based in New York City. She's a fixture in the New York live scene with her quartet when she's not touring the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Smirnova's genre-bending style has a unique theatrical flavor and uncanny vocal improvisation techniques. She deftly implements chamber music, Lithuanian zither - kankl?-s and folkloric chants into foundations of jazz and rock. Simona has released two albums and is currently working on her third album, which combines her latest original compositions. At Arts on Site Simona will be performing with her band Caili O'Doherty on piano, Maksim Perepelica on bass and Maxime Cholley on drums.

THE BANG GROUP is a rhythm-driven, New York-based dance company which spans contemporary and percussive forms. The company, founded and directed by Jeffrey Kazin and David Parker celebrates its 24th anniversary this season. TBG has toured and performed widely throughout North America and Europe appearing at The Holland Dance Festival, Konfrontace in Prague, Tanzsprache in Vienna, Dance Week in Zagreb, Monte Carlo Dance Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival (2006, 2009 and 2014,) Biennale Charleroi in Belgium, Tanzemesse in Essen, Germany (2000 and 2016,) Fondation Cartier in Paris, OT 301 in Amsterdam, Divadelna Nitra in Slovakia, Belluard Bollwerk in Switzerland and numerous cities in Italy. The company has been generously supported by The Jerome Robbins Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Doris Duke Foundation, New York Foundation for the Arts, Harkness Foundation, Tiger Baron Foundation, Mid Atlantic Arts Fund, Greenwall Foundation, Arts International, Fund for Mutual Understanding, Netherland- America Foundation, Pentacle's ARC Fund, Frederick Loewe Foundation and several private donors. It is presented regularly in New York City by New York Live Arts and its predecessor Dance Theater Workshop, Danspace Project, Dance Now NYC, Symphony Space, The Harkness Dance Festival and the 92nd Street Y, among many others. The Bang Group has made its second home in Boston through sustained partnerships with Summer Stages Dance (13 seasons), The ICA, and The Dance Complex. The company is also in residence annually at The Yard on Martha's Vineyard and at The West End Theater on Manhattan's upper west side and has recently become an Anchor Partner at the new Flea Theater in Manhattan. It supports and presents the work of a wide range of artists through its thrice-yearly series called Soaking WET at the West End Theater and its Dance Now Boston initiative which commissions new work created for cabaret spaces and enters its fifth annual season in June 2018. Next month, TBG will reprise its much-praised program of dances by Parker, James Waring and Aileen Passloff reflecting on Parker's artistic forebears at the 92nd Street Y, and is creating a new music/dance work composed by Pauline Kim Harris to premiere at The Stone in NYC in July. www.thebanggroup.com or follow us on FaceBook.

BOiNK! is a New York based modern dance company that explores the infinite possibilities in the world of film and live performance. Founded in 2013, BOiNK! has been seen all around the world notably premiering at the "Dance On Camera" Film Festival at Lincoln Center in New York, premiering two full-length film and dance productions at the The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Brooklyn, and presenting at the "Perth Screen Dance Festival" in Australia. Our mission is to combine dance and film in new and exciting ways in order to connect with all audiences.

AMBER SLOAN is a New York City and Jersey City-based choreographer, performer, teacher, curator, and producer. Her work has been presented by Centro Cultural Los Talleres in Mexico City, The Yard on Martha's Vineyard, DanceNow, the EstroGenius Festival, among others. She is currently the 2021 NJ Emerging Commissioned Choreographer for Dance on the Lawn. Amber performs with The Bang Group, teaches dance composition at the Ailey School, co-directs Women in Motion, and serves as the Community Developer at Arts On Site. She holds a BFA in Dance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she was honored with the 2015 Beverly Blossom/Carey Erickson Alumni Dance Award.

Upcoming Artists

Penelope Wendtlandt is a multi-disciplinary performer originally from Germany. Some of her favorite credits along with being a former company member of STOMP are; performing with Dorrance Dance at NY City Center, Jacobs Pillow, the Guggenheim Museum, creating a new role in the upcoming immersive show "The Fallen Saint" and most recently, composing and performing the live score accompaniment for the new play "The Historical Range of Ursus Americanus" at Columbia University made entirely with voice, body percussion and a kick drum on her loop pedal. Trained in multi-form dance, theatre and music she is currently finishing her first solo EP.

BARKIN/SELISSEN PROJECT presents Accidental Suite, a live ensemble work conceptualized by long-time collaborators Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen, set to an original score by Zac Selissen. An exploration of connection, Accidental Suite evokes chance encounters, remote impressions, near misses, and the magnetic push and pull of relationships. This striking expansion of the film from the "Titles Project" builds relational tension through increasing levels of contact and lush intertwining vignettes that tap into the most essential of human needs, connecting to one another! For more information, visit barkinselissenproject.org

TAI LEE is an artist living and working in Brooklyn, NY. As a musician, dancer and choreographer Lee has worked and performed all over the world and toured extensively with STOMP and the NYC art rock unit BODEGA. Lee has trained under the direction of artists from The Forsythe Company, NDT, and Lobos Art Collective, all of which gave her an experimental foundation for her choreographic work. Her visual art has been shown at galleries in Los Angeles, NYC, Vancouver and Seattle. She is generally opposed to speaking about herself in third person but will make exceptions for things of this nature.

CARLA KISSANE A cabaret of Shakespearean proportions. A maelstrom of archetypal ancestry, this irreverent mash-up of contemporary music and Shakespearean text follows the greatest of Shakespeare's heroines to their dramatic demise. Our contemporary role models are rock stars, but in Shakespeare's time the Queens were tweeting selfies just the same. Find out what happens when Shakespeare's misfortunate maidens are revealed through the music of Amy Winehouse, Rhianna, Florence + The Machine and then some... As Ophelia so deftly put it: 'Lord, we know what we are, but know not what we may be.'

Originally from California, Michelle Thompson ULERICH trained at San Francisco Ballet for 9 years. She joined Ballet Austin in 2001 and during her 14 years there, she performed in works by Mills, Balanchine, Tharp, Ulysses Dove, Nelly van Bommel, Dolbashian, Sidra Bell, and many more. Michelle has recently been commissioned by J Chen Project, Prelude Projects, and Harvard Ballet. She is the newly appointed artistic director of Spark Movement Collective as of April 2020. She is currently an adjunct professor at SUNY Purchase, a mother of 2, and has created for companies all over the United States. http://michellethompson.org

BREAKTIME is a site-fluid reservoir for bad ideas by Holly Sass and Jonathan Matthews-Guzmán. Classmates at NYU, they often performed together, joining forces in 2017 for Tisch Dance's Alumni Choreographic Mentorship under the guidance of Gus Solomons, Jr. They have performed at CPR, Dixon Place, Create:ART, Triskelion Arts, Spoke the Hub, Circadium, and Tisch Dance's Summer Residency Festival, and have participated in residencies through Chez Bushwick, Create:ART, Land Falls, Brattleboro School of Dance, Arts On Site and The Croft. BREAKTIME has collaborated with Barrett-Mitchell, Maddie Schimmel, Dave Hannon, Derrick Belcham, The Westerlies, and maybe you! To learn more, www.clickonbreaktime.com