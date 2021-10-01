Arts On Site Announces October Performances

Arts on Site (AOS) announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Made by Women Dance Festival

Friday, October 1, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $20

Penelope Wendtlandt (music)

Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Barkin/Selissen Project (dance)

Friday, October 8, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

A Night of Dance curated by Serena Wolman

Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, October 15, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Tai Lee (dance)

Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Carla Kissane (theatre)

Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

CreateART

Friday, October 22, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Clinton Edward & Spencer Weidie

Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Michelle Thompson Ulerich (dance)

Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

BREAKTIME (dance)

Friday, October 29, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30