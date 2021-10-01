Arts On Site Announces October Performances
The month kicks off with the Made by Women Dance Festival.
Arts on Site (AOS) announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.
"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."
Made by Women Dance Festival
Friday, October 1, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $20
Penelope Wendtlandt (music)
Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Barkin/Selissen Project (dance)
Friday, October 8, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
A Night of Dance curated by Serena Wolman
Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Friday, October 15, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Tai Lee (dance)
Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Carla Kissane (theatre)
Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
CreateART
Friday, October 22, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
Clinton Edward & Spencer Weidie
Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Michelle Thompson Ulerich (dance)
Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30
BREAKTIME (dance)
Friday, October 29, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm
Tickets: $30