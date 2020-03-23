Ars Nova Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season; Over 150 Staff Members To Be Paid Through June
In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Ars Nova has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, originally set to conclude on June 30, 2020. This includes the premiere of Heather Christian's Oratorio for Living Things, the 13th annual ANT Fest, and all of the discovery and developmental programming that was scheduled to take place at the Ars Nova Hub on West 54th Street. Ars Nova values the health and well-being of its audiences, artists, and staff, and understands this cancelation of activities is necessary to protect its community.
Ars Nova is deeply committed to its core values, especially its pledge to pay all artists and staff a living wage. Therefore, with the steadfast support of its Board of Directors and Alumni Advisory Board, Ars Nova will compensate all individuals who were scheduled to work for Ars Nova through June 30, 2020.
Ars Nova's Managing Director Renee Blinkwolt commented, "Ars Nova stands in solidarity with our colleagues and friends in the entire Off-Broadway community as we all work to do everything we can for our artists during this unprecedented time. The decision to cancel the remainder of Ars Nova's 2019-2020 season was guided by our mission and core values. As jobs evaporate industry-wide, it is more important than ever to uphold our pledge to pay Ars Nova's art-makers, and those who support them, a living wage. This includes more than 75 members of the Oratorio for Living Things team; approximately 50 artists and technicians making new work at the Ars Nova Hub; and the more than 25 staff and fellows at Ars Nova. We're deeply grateful to our community for standing with us to make this possible."
While ticket refunds to the premiere of Oratorio for Living Things are available, Ars Nova is hopeful that audiences will donate the cost of their ticket to help pay the artists involved. If every ticket-holder converted their ticket to a donation, 47% of the show's payroll for canceled performances would be covered. More information can be found at arsnovanyc.com.
