Ariel Rivka Dance Gala Presents World Premiere This Thursday, In Person And Virtual

Ariel Rivka Dance presents a thrilling evening of performance, both in-person and virtually, on December 9, 2021 as part of the company's Annual Gala. The gala marks the world premiere of Rust (2021), a resplendent dance film with lush choreography, expertly produced by cinematographer Christina Wairegi and directed by Elyssa Bud. Original compositions from leading contemporary composers and musicians Stefania de Kenessey, David Homan, Summer Dregs (aka Carl Cadwell), and others inspire a work-in-progress premiere, What You Want (2021). Artistic Director Ariel Grossman along with company dancers offer a behind-the-scenes exploration of their creative process, collaborations with leading composers, and a unique relationship to live music.

The program also includes Ariel Rivka Dance repertory Lead Me (2020) and a special "Zoom-Out" version of Unorthodox (2020) as well as a lookback at over 15 years of contemporary, emotional movement in a specially-curated "Travel Back in Time'' segment. Audiences can attend the performance in-person at the 14th Street Y Theater (344 E 14th St, New York, NY 11003) or online via Zoom.

Alongside the artistic program, the company has curated a range of unique experiences and items for ARD's silent auction. Highlights include violin lessons from violinist Yibin Li; tickets to Sleep No More; a private dance and music performance with pianist Donna Weng Friedman and Ariel Rivka Dance in a location of your choice; dance technique classes with Elisa King; 2 orchestra seats to Rigoletto at the Metropolitan Opera; original artwork from a host of local artists, and much more.

Ariel Rivka Dance is a contemporary dance company that champions women creatives through original choreography, commissioned music, and curated family educational programming. Based in New Jersey and led by Artistic Director Ariel Grossman, Ariel Rivka Dance prioritizes vulnerability, collaboration, growth, and transparency in movement and conversation. In 2020, Ariel Rivka Dance placed first in "MARDE" The Dance Makers Moment, with a prize commission for Palm Springs 2021. The company was commissioned by Ballet Vero Beach to make a work on four men-leading to the world premiere of Rust in 2020 and a trio for Konverjans in 2021 about three women going through separate experiences together. The company held residency at Howard Community College and Peridance's THE SESSIONS. ARD recently partnered with Google, Banyan Global Learning, the Corlears School, and Musictalks to engage younger audiences with live music and movement.

https://www.arielrivkadance.com/