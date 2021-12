Ariana DeBose Wins Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award

West Side Story star and Broadway veteran Ariana DeBose is one of the winners of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake. The full list of 2021 winners is as follows:

PICTURE: DRIVE MY CAR

Runner-up: THE POWER OF THE DOG

DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Runner-up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, DRIVE MY CAR

ACTOR: Simon Rex, RED ROCKET

Runner-up: Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

ACTRESS: Penélope Cruz, PARALLEL MOTHERS

Runner-up: Renate Reinsve, THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

SUPPORTING ACTOR (tie): Vincent Lindon, TITANE, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY

Runner-up: Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD

SCREENPLAY: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, DRIVE MY CAR

Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA

ANIMATION: FLEE

Runner-up: BELLE

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: PETITE MAMAN

Runner-up: QUO VADIS, AIDA?

DOCUMENTARY / NON-FICTION FILM: SUMMER OF SOUL

Runner-up: PROCESSION

NEW GENERATION (tie): Shatara Michelle Ford, TEST PATTERN, and Tatiana Huezo, PRAYERS FOR THE STOLEN

FILM EDITING: Joshua L. Pearson, SUMMER OF SOUL

Runner-up: Andy Jurgensen, LICORICE PIZZA

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Runner-up: Greig Fraser, DUNE

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Steve Saklad, BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR

Runner-up: Tamara Deverell, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

MUSIC/SCORE: Alberto Iglesias, PARALLEL MOTHERS

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, THE POWER OF THE DOG and SPENCER

DOUGLAS E. EDWARDS INDEPENDENT/EXPERIMENTAL FILM/VIDEO: THE WORKS AND DAYS (OF TAYOKO SHIOJIRI IN THE SHIOTANI BASIN)

Founded in 1975, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) is composed of Los Angeles-based professional film critics working in the Los Angeles print and electronic media. LAFCA members hold their annual awards vote, honoring screen excellence on both sides of the camera.

Aside from honoring each year's outstanding cinematic achievements, LAFCA has also made it a point to look back and pay tribute to distinguished industry veterans with its annual Career Achievement Award, which is announced in October, as well as to look forward by spotlighting fresh, promising talent with its annual New Generation Award. In addition, over the past three decades, LAFCA has sponsored and hosted numerous film panels and events and donated funds to various Los Angeles film organizations, especially where film preservation was concerned. LAFCA members have also collectively been vocal about taking up causes they have felt passionate about, from drafting formal protests against censorship and colorization to lending their support to controversial films. For more information, please visit www.lafca.net.

For a full list of voting members, visit: http://www.lafca.net/members.html