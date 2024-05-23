Applications Are Open For American Traditions 2025 Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Traditions Vocal Collection has revealed that applications are now open for their 2025 international vocal competition. This prestigious event celebrates vocal excellence and diversity in American music genres with applicants and contestants from across the United States, Canada, South America, Russia, Europe, as well as Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand. With prize money totaling over $40,000, including the coveted first prize of $12,000, this annual contest draws top talent from the upper echelons of performers of opera, jazz, musical theatre, cabaret and more.

Aspiring participants are encouraged to submit their applications promptly. The application process includes a tiered fee structure designed to accommodate various budgets:

- **Early Bird Discount:** Submit your application by June 25, 2024, and pay a discounted fee of just $25.

- **Reduced Rate:** From June 26 to August 25, 2024, the application fee is $40.

- **Full Application Fee:** From August 26 to the deadline on September 22, 2024, the application fee will be $60.

All applications must be submitted by midnight PST on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

"We are thrilled to open applications for the 2025 American Traditions Competition," said Mikki Sodergren, Executive and Artistic Director of ATC. "This competition offers a unique platform for vocalists to showcase their talents, their full-rounded artistry, and celebrate the rich diversity of American music traditions."

For more information and to apply, please visit www.atcsavannah.org. Follow us on social media for updates and announcements.