Antonia Jiménez and Inma La Carbonera Perform as Part of the Flamenco Festival New York

The program of the 23rd edition of the celebrated Flamenco Festival New York features Antonia Jiménez, one of the most important names among Spanish female guitarists and composers, and Inma La Carbonera, a soulful vocalist from Seville in a rare New York appearance.

In the 2024 edition of Flamenco Festival, the guitar has a prominent role as an instrument with strong roots in flamenco. The creation, dissemination and popularization of this instrument is a fundamental emblem of flamenco art and its sound is inseparable from it. In the past, there have been few women guitarists, but now women are becoming key in the evolution of flamenco guitar.

In their concert, A Gaya, Jiménez has set to music verses from Lorca and various female Spanish poets that had never been sung before in flamenco. Their performance pays tribute to the strength of women and the importance of Mother Earth and is being held in commemoration of International Women’s Day (March 8th). In A Gaya, the woman is the mother of humanity itself, of all men and women on earth. The woman, the mother, is the voice, the singing, while the earth is the guitar.

Antonia Jiménez, born in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz, studied with masters Manolo Sanlucar, Gerardo Núñez and Rafael Riqueni and appeared with vocalist Carmen Linares, and dancers Belen Maya, Manuel Liñán and Rocio Molina, among others. She won the prize for original music at the Certamen de Coreografía de Madrid 2016, and has performed at such prominent events as the Festival de Jerez, Flamenco Festival London, Festival de Nimes, Flamenco on Fire, London Guitar Summit, and Festival Flamenco Madrid.

Inma Carbonera has worked alongside such leading flamenco artists as Antonio Canales, Manuela Carrasco and Olga Pericet, and collaborated with the Andanzas dance company in Amazonas and Flamenco Kitchen. She also works with such artists as Guillermo McGill, Chiqui Cienfuegos, Juan Luis Montón, and Daniel Dona. She has performed in Europe, Asia and America and at such important festivals as the Bienal de Flamenco in Sevilla.

Made possible in part with public funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Flamenco Festival New York 2024 is a project supported by INAEM, Ministry of Culture and Sport, with the collaboration of the SGAE Foundation, and the Instituto Cervantes, as part of its World Flamenco Congress.

