Anton S. Sommer Releases New Political Thriller MODERN TIMES – DOUBLE FUTURE

Author Anton S. Sommer has released his latest novel, Modern Times - Double Future, a gripping political thriller set against the backdrop of a not-so-distant future. In this chilling exploration of greed, power, and technology, Sommer paints a dystopian portrait of Washington, D.C., in the year 2029, where political intrigue and the influence of AI and social media shape the fate of an entire nation.

The novel follows Gloria and Bill, two consultants navigating the stormy waters of a volatile election campaign. As political parties battle for control, one gains the upper hand by manipulating algorithms through a tech giant, while the other employs a high-tech "fixer" equipped with advanced AI to counteract their efforts. Caught in the middle, Gloria and Bill must contend with hidden agendas, dark money, and high-stakes sabotage when Bill's water management project in the Bahamas becomes the subject of suspicion.

Modern Times - Double Future takes readers on a fast-paced journey through a web of political corruption and the dark side of modern technology, where every decision can tilt the balance of power. With intricate plotting and a complex cast of characters, Sommer's novel offers a prescient look at the dangers of unchecked technology, media manipulation, and the erosion of democratic values.

"Anton S. Sommer delivers a masterful narrative that feels both thrilling and disturbingly real. This novel is a wake-up call for the modern age," says Senior Editor Lisa Felix. "Fans of political dramas and speculative fiction will find themselves captivated by this immersive story."

Modern Times - Double Future is available now at major retailers and online platforms. https://www.amazon.com/Modern-Times-Anton-S-Sommer-ebook/dp/B0DGFFDMBH

About the Author:

Anton S. Sommer is known for his thought-provoking novels that blend fiction with contemporary political and technological themes. His works often reflect the complex challenges of the modern world and the consequences of unchecked power.