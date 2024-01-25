Anthony Ramos to Lead Jennifer Lopez-Produced BOB THE BUILDER Film

Anthony Ramos and Jennifer Lopez are bringing Bob the Builder to the big screen.

Variety reports that the In the Heights star will voice the title role in a feature based on the animated children's series. Lopez is set to produce.

The film will follow Roberto (aka Bob) as he travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. Once he's there, he will tackle issues that he island faces while digging deeper into the meaning of building. It will celebrate the "vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people."

Ramos will also produce the film, saying that it carries an "important message" and will feature elements taken from his own life.

Felipe Vargas will write the screenplay for the animated film. A director has not yet been announced.

About Anthony Ramos

In 2015, Ramos originated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton. Ramos also appeared in the 2021 film version of In the Heights as Usnavi and in the 2018 film A Star Is Born as Ramon. In 2021, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton which was released in 2020.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

About Jennifer Lopez

Last month, it was announced that Lopez would lead the film adaptation of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's 1993 Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Adapted and directed by Bill Condon, rehearsals are slated to begin in February with filming planned for April in New Jersey.

Lopez began her career as an actor in 1991, before venturing into the music industry in 1999. She has starred in films like Gigli (2003), Shall We Dance? (2004) and Monster-in-Law (2005). Her new album and movie musical, "This Is Me...Now," will be released on February 16.